LG UltraPC Windows 11 Home 16’’ Lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and AMD Ryzen™ 7 5825U

LG UltraPC Windows 11 Home 16’’ Lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and AMD Ryzen™ 7 5825U

16U70Q-K.AA76A9

LG UltraPC Windows 11 Home 16’’ Lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and AMD Ryzen™ 7 5825U

Front view
All Spec

INFO

Product Category

UltraPC

Year

Y22

Colour

Charcol Grey

SYSTEM

Processor

Ryzen™ 7 5825U (2.0 GHz, Boost up to 4.5 GHz, L3 Cache 16 MB) - Octa(8) Core

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

AMD Radeon™ Vega Graphics

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Resolution

WUXGA 1920 x 1200

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Panel Multi

LGD

Pol

Anti-Glare

Brightness

250nit

Colour gamut

NTSC 45% (Typical)

Contrast

1000:1 (Typical)

STORAGE

Memory

16GB LPDDR4x (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)

SSD

512GB NVMe Gen 3 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

MMC Slot

Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Intel Wireless-AX200
(WiFi-6, 2x2, BT Combo)

BT

BT 5.1

Webcam

HD Webcam with Dual Mic

Audio

HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

Security

SSD Security, fTPM, (Finger Print, HW TPM reserved), Kensington Lock

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English/French Bilingual

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad (Scroll & Gesture Function)

PORTS/CONNECTION

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB3.2 Gen 1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB3.2 Gen 1x1 Type-C (x1)

Thunderbolt 4

Yes

HDMI (Ver)

Yes (2.0)

Battery

72 Wh

Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)

15 hours

AC Adapter

65W (Desktop type)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

356.3 x 248.6 x 16.3 mm

Dimension(inch)

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.64 inch

weight(kg)

1.6kg

weight(lb)

3.52 lb

Shipping Dimension(mm)

497 x 319 x 75 mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

19.56 x 12.56 x 2.95"

Shipping weight(kg)

3.1kg

Shipping weight(lb)

6.83 lbs

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

Yes

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Yes

DTS X:Ultra

Yes

Alexa for PC

Yes

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 year labour and parts

