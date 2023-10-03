We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraPC Windows 11 Home 16’’ Lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and AMD Ryzen™ 7 5825U
All Spec
-
Product Category
-
UltraPC
-
Year
-
Y22
-
Colour
-
Charcol Grey
-
Processor
-
Ryzen™ 7 5825U (2.0 GHz, Boost up to 4.5 GHz, L3 Cache 16 MB) - Octa(8) Core
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
AMD Radeon™ Vega Graphics
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Resolution
-
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Brightness
-
250nit
-
Colour gamut
-
NTSC 45% (Typical)
-
Contrast
-
1000:1 (Typical)
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR4x (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe Gen 3 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
-
WLAN
-
Intel Wireless-AX200
(WiFi-6, 2x2, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam with Dual Mic
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
-
Security
-
SSD Security, fTPM, (Finger Print, HW TPM reserved), Kensington Lock
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English/French Bilingual
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad (Scroll & Gesture Function)
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB3.2 Gen 1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB3.2 Gen 1x1 Type-C (x1)
-
Thunderbolt 4
-
Yes
-
HDMI (Ver)
-
Yes (2.0)
-
Battery
-
72 Wh
-
Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)
-
15 hours
-
AC Adapter
-
65W (Desktop type)
-
Dimension(mm)
-
356.3 x 248.6 x 16.3 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.64 inch
-
weight(kg)
-
1.6kg
-
weight(lb)
-
3.52 lb
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
497 x 319 x 75 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
19.56 x 12.56 x 2.95"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
3.1kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
6.83 lbs
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
Yes
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
Yes
-
Alexa for PC
-
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 year labour and parts
