-
Series
-
LG
-
Type
-
Front Load Dryer
-
Capacity
-
7.4 cu. ft.
-
Matching Washer
-
WM3400CV
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Colours
-
Graphite Steel
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
No. of Programs
-
8
-
Programs (Sensor Dry)
-
Normal, Heavy Duty, Bedding, Towels, Perm Press, Delicates, Speed Dry (Manual Dry), Air Dry (Manual Dry)
-
No. of Options
-
7
-
Options
-
More Time, Less Time, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Control Lock, Energy Saver, Signal
-
Temperature Settings
-
High, Medium, Low
-
Drying Levels
-
Very, More, Normal, Less, Damp
-
Manual Dry Times
-
60 min., 40 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater
-
Yes
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care Option
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
Smart DiagnosisTM
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
CEF
-
3.94
-
Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Tub Rear
-
Painted
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Door
-
Round with Graphite painted trim
-
All Available Colours
-
Graphite Steel
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
240V, 30 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Stacking Kit
-
KSTK1
-
Pedestal
-
WDP4W
-
Pedestal (WxHxD)
-
27 x 14 1/8 x 30 3/4 (50 1/2 D with door open)
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 38 11/16" x 30"
-
Depth with Door Open
-
51"
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 19/32" x 43 3/8" x 31 3/8"
-
Weight (Product)
-
122 lb
-
Weight (Carton)
-
135.2 lb
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
DLE3400V
-
772454074219
DLE3400V
7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer