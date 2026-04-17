About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®

7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®

DLHC8402W
Front view of 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry® DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
Front view of 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry® DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W
LG 7.3 cu.ft. Heat Pump Dryer with DirectDrive® and AI Sensor Dry®, DLHC8402W

Key Features

  • 7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity
  • Dual Inverter HeatPump Dryer
  • Built-In Intelligence: AI Sensor Dry™ with Smart Pairing
  • 6Motion™ Technology
  • Smart Diagnosis®
  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
More

Ultra Large Capacity 

Spend Less Time On Laundry With More Room For Clothes

Free up your day—fit more clothes in every load with XX cu. ft. of space. Running fewer loads saves energy and money on your utility bill.

Sensor Adjusts Drying Time To Eliminate The Guesswork

Sensor Adjusts Drying Time To Eliminate The Guesswork

Dual Inverter Heat Pump Technology

Our Best, Most Energy Efficient Ventless Dryer

Uses up to 55% less energy to dry*, with low temperatures that help clothes look their best for longer.

Sensor Adjusts Drying Time To Eliminate The Guesswork

Sensor Adjusts Drying Time To Eliminate The Guesswork

*Based on internal testing with conventional vented dryer DLEX4000 in Normal cycle, 8.45 lb. DOE standard load with 57.5% initial moisture content (August 2025).

Built-In Intelligence: AI Sensor Dry™ with Smart Pairing

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles—built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right drying motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care. AI Sensor Dry® detects moisture levels and automatically adjusts drying time for loads of all sizes—no more damp clothes, no more overdrying. With Smart Pairing, the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle*, making it the ultimate laundry hack.

Sensor Adjusts Drying Time To Eliminate The Guesswork

*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ® app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.

Smart Diagnosis®

Get Wise

If you ever experience an issue with your LG washer or dryer, you don't have to worry. The SmartDiagnosis® feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.*

*SmartDiagnosis® is designed to supplement existing methods of problem identification and may not be able to troubleshoot all issues.

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Shiny and New

Just because you want your dryer to last for years doesn’t mean you want it to look its age. The NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum is built to keep drying your clothes more efficiently without showing wear and tear.

Shiny and New

Shiny and New

Wrinkle Care Option

Win the War on Wrinkles

When you hate wrinkles but can’t be there to remove clothes as soon as they’re dry, just select the Wrinkle Care option before hitting start. The dryer will periodically tumble the load for up to 3 hours after the cycle is done or until the door is opened to help keep wrinkles at bay.

Win the War on Wrinkles

Win the War on Wrinkles

Reversible Door

Greater Installation Flexibility

When space is tight or your laundry room doesn’t fit the “typical” setup, this dryer’s door can easily be reversed to fit your needs. Go from a right swing to a left swing in minutes—just unscrew the hinges and reattach using the pre-drilled holes on the opposite side.

ThinQ® Smart Technology

 

ThinQ® Helps Make Life Happen

The ThinQ® app offers control and convenience to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home. Control your dryer remotely or use voice commands with Google or Amazon Alexa voice assistants. Plus, download additional cycles and access Smart Diagnosis®, customer support, and more.*

ThinQ® Helps Make Life Happen

ThinQ® Helps Make Life Happen

*Available on select LG smart appliances. Features may vary by model.

ENERGY STAR® Certified 

Who Says Dryers Can't Be Energy Efficient?

High efficiency sensor drying and low-heat settings save energy and money by using about 20% less energy than conventional models without sacrificing features or performance.

Source: https://www.energystar.gov/products/appliances/clothes_dryers 

Print

Key Spec

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color

    Essence White

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 42 3/4 x 30 1/4

  • FEATURES - DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • FEATURES - Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • FEATURES - Reversible Door

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Indicator

  • Delay Timer

    No

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Timer Display

    18:88

FEATURES

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • AI Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • EasyLoad Door

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • SteamFresh

    No

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • TurboSteam

    No

ENERGY

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Yes

  • CEF

    9.3

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • AI Dry

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    No

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Antibacterial

    No

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Easy Ironing

    No

  • Freshen Up

    No

  • Heated Dry

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Jumbo Dry

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Outerwear Refresh

    No

  • Perm. Press

    Yes

  • Power Dry

    No

  • Quick 40

    No

  • Quick Dry (Speed Dry)

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Sanitary

    No

  • Silent Dry

    No

  • Small Load

    Yes

  • Steam Fresh

    No

  • Steam Sanitary

    No

  • Super Dry

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Wrinkle Prevention

    No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Dry Mode

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Damp Dry Signal

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Dry Level

    5 Levels

  • Dry Time

    Yes

  • Easy Iron

    No

  • Energy Saver

    No

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Reduce Static

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Signal(Sound)

    Yes

  • Silent Dry

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    Yes

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    240V, 60Hz, 750W, 22.5lb / 208V, 60Hz, 740W, 22.5lb

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174147580

CAPACITY

  • Capacity(cu.ft)

    7.3

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    29 x 45 3/4 x 31 3/8

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 42 3/4 x 30 1/4

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

    51 1/2

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    168.5

  • Weight (lbs)

    159.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence White

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

  • Drum Back

    Stainless Steel

  • Drum Side

    Stainless Steel

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Matching Pedestal

    N/A

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.