5.2 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Laundry Pair

WD3400-W
Bundle images
Bundle images

Key Features

  • Cold Wash™ Technology
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • Sensor Dry
  • FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

DLE3400W

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer
Front view of 5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Front Load Washer (WM3400CW)

WM3400CW

5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Front Load Washer
Print

Key Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color

White (W)

CAPACITY - Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 38 11/16 x 30

FEATURES - Reversible Door

Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Energy Saver

Yes

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Signal

Yes

Temp.

High, Medium, Low

Time Dry

60 min, 40 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time

Wrinkle Care

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454073168

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

Capacity(cu.ft)

7.4

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

Delay Timer

Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Timer Display

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 19/32 x 43 3/8 x 31 3/8

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 38 11/16 x 30

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

51

Weight include packing (lbs)

135.2

Weight (lbs)

122

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

3.94

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

No

FEATURES

Type

Vented Dryer

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

Drum Light

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

Door Type

Round with White Painted Trim

Drum Back

Painted

Drum Side

Painted Steel

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6W

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

PROGRAMS

Air Dry

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Speed Dry

Yes

Towels

Yes

Key Spec

CAPACITY - Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.2

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/4

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

ColdWash

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Pre-wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Signal

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231027922

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.2

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 23/32 x 41 27/32 x 31 17/32

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/4

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

55

Weight include packing (lbs)

209.8

Weight (lbs)

187.4

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

No

IMEF

2.92

IWF

2.9

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

6 Motion DD

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TrueBalance AntiVibration System

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

Door Type

Clear Round Cover

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Electric Dryer

DLE3400W

Matching Pedestal

WDP6W

Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

WD300CW

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10Amps

