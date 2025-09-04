We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.2 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Laundry Pair
- 7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer
- 5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Front Load Washer
Key Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color
White (W)
CAPACITY - Capacity(cu. ft.)
7.4
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 38 11/16 x 30
FEATURES - Reversible Door
Yes
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Control Lock
Yes
Damp Dry Signal
Yes
Dry Level
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
Energy Saver
Yes
Less Time
Yes
More Time
Yes
Signal
Yes
Temp.
High, Medium, Low
Time Dry
60 min, 40 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time
Wrinkle Care
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
772454073168
CAPACITY
Capacity(cu. ft.)
7.4
Capacity(cu.ft)
7.4
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display
Delay Timer
Yes
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Timer Display
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 19/32 x 43 3/8 x 31 3/8
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 38 11/16 x 30
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
51
Weight include packing (lbs)
135.2
Weight (lbs)
122
ENERGY
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
CEF
3.94
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
No
FEATURES
Type
Vented Dryer
3 Minute Installation Check
Yes
Drum Light
No
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
Yes
Leveling Legs
4 Adjustable Legs
Reversible Door
Yes
Sensor Dry
Yes
Venting Option
4 Way Venting
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
White (W)
Door Type
Round with White Painted Trim
Drum Back
Painted
Drum Side
Painted Steel
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Matching Pedestal
WDP6W
POWER SOURCE
Electrical Requirements
240V, 30Amps
PROGRAMS
Air Dry
Yes
Bedding
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Heavy Duty
Yes
Normal
Yes
Perm. Press
Yes
Speed Dry
Yes
Towels
Yes
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Capacity(cu. ft.)
5.2
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 39 x 30 1/4
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
ColdWash
Yes
Control Lock
Yes
Delay Wash
Yes
Extra Rinse
Yes
Pre-wash
Yes
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Signal
Yes
Spin Only
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
048231027922
CAPACITY
Capacity(cu. ft.)
5.2
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 23/32 x 41 27/32 x 31 17/32
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 39 x 30 1/4
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
55
Weight include packing (lbs)
209.8
Weight (lbs)
187.4
ENERGY
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
No
IMEF
2.92
IWF
2.9
FEATURES
Type
Front Load Washer
6 Motion DD
Yes
ColdWash
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Leveling Legs
4 Adjustable Legs
LoadSense
Yes
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
TrueBalance AntiVibration System
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
White (W)
Door Type
Clear Round Cover
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Matching Electric Dryer
DLE3400W
Matching Pedestal
WDP6W
Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer
WD300CW
POWER SOURCE
Electrical Requirements
120V, 10Amps
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)