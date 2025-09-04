About Cookies on This Site

5.8 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Laundry Pair with pedestals

5.8 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Laundry Pair with pedestals

WD6700P63
Front view
Front view

Key Features

  • LCD Knob with Modern & Sleek Design
  • AI DD™ 2.0 with fabric and soil level sensors
  • ezDispense™ Automatic Dispenser
  • 7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity
  • TurboSteam® Technology
  • Built-In Intelligence (AI Fabric Sensor / Smart Pairing™ - Dryer)
More
Key Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color

Black Steel (B)

CAPACITY - Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

FEATURES - Heat Source Type

Electric Heater

FEATURES - Reversible Door

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Energy Saver

Yes

Reduce Static

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Signal

Yes

Temp.

High, Med.High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Time Dry

10 min ~ 100 min(Every 10 Min)

TurboSteam

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454073052

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 5/8 x 43 5/16 x 31 9/16

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

51.375

Weight include packing (lbs)

135.1

Weight (lbs)

123.7

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

3.94

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

No

FEATURES

Type

Vented Dryer

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

AI Sensor Dry

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Heat Source Type

Electric Heater

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

SteamFresh

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Door Type

Tempered Glass

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6B

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

PROGRAMS

AI Dry

Yes

Air Dry

Yes

Antibacterial

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

[DR]Quick Dry

Yes

Small Load

Yes

Steam Fresh

Yes

Steam Sanitary

Yes

Super Dry

Yes

Key Spec

CAPACITY - Capacity(cu. ft.)

1.1

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 14 1/8 x 30 3/4 (50 1/2 with drawer open)

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

FEATURES

Type

Electric

3 Motion

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Direct Drive Motor

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

1.1

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 5 Amps

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Warm Water

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Timer Display

Plastic

PROGRAMS

[MW]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[MW]Hand Wash

Yes

[MW]Intimates

Yes

[MW]Normal

Yes

[MW]Rinse + Spin

Yes

[MW]Tub Clean

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 3/4 x 16 3/8 x 31 3/32

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 14 1/8 x 30 3/4 (50 1/2 with drawer open)

Weight include packing (lbs)

115

Weight (lbs)

105

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

All Spec

UPC CODE

WDP6B

195174037003

DIMENSION(WXHXD)

Product

27" x 13 5/8" x 25 3/8" (43 7/8" D with door open)

Carton

29 3/4" x 17 1/8" x 31 1/8"

Weight (Prdt) lbs.

53

Weight (Crtn) lbs.

63

Key Spec

CAPACITY - Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.8

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 33 1/4

FEATURES - ezDispense

Yes

FEATURES - Steam

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Detergent Level

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Fresh Care

Yes

Pre-wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Signal

Yes

Softener Level

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Steam

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

WiFi

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174037058

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 3/4 x 43 1/8 x 33 7/8

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 33 1/4

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

55

Weight include packing (lbs)

222.7

Weight (lbs)

209.5

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

IMEF

3.1

IWF

2.9

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

TrueBalance AntiVibration System

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Door Type

Tempered Glass Door

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Electric Dryer

DLEX6700B

Matching Pedestal

WDP6B

Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

WD300CB

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

PROGRAMS

AI Wash

Yes

Allergiene

Yes

Baby Wear

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Bright Whites

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Hand Wash/Wool

Yes

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Quick Wash

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Sanitary

Yes

Small Load

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Towels

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

