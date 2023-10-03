About Cookies on This Site

4.2 cu.ft. Front Load Washer / Dryer Combo

Specs

Reviews

Support

4.2 cu.ft. Front Load Washer / Dryer Combo

WM3987HW

4.2 cu.ft. Front Load Washer / Dryer Combo

All Spec

HIGHLIGHTS

Front Loader

Yes

Drying System

Ventless Condensing

Design Look

Front Control

Intelligent Electronic Control DialACycle

Yes

Total Capacity

4.2 cu.ft. (IEC)

WASHING AND DRYING CYCLES

No of Wash Programs

9

No of Wash Rinse Temperature Levels

5

Spin Speeds

1200 (max)

No of Dry Times

7

Water Level

Automatically adjusts to size of load

No of Soil Levels

5

Options

Prewash, Rinse & Spin, Extra Rinse, Stain Cycle, Water Plus, Drum Light, Tub Clean, SpinSense™, Delay Wash up to 19 Hours, Steam

FABRIC CARE

SenseClean

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

RollerJet Forced Water Circulation

Yes

CONVENIENCE

No Of Detergent Dispensers

4 --Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach,

End of Cycle Beeper

Yes

Water Heater

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Remaining Time Display Indicator

Yes

Lodecibel Quiet Operation

Yes

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

Tub Light

White LED

STYLE AND DESIGN

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet Top

Premium Plastic

Transparent Glass Window Door

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Color Facet

White

Color

White

Door Rim

Chrome with Silver Edge

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type Motor Speed

Direct Drive / Variable

Agitator Type

Horizontal Axis

POWER SOURCE

Ratings Electrical Requirements

UL Listed/120V, 60Hz, 12 Amps

Type

Electric

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Product WxHXD

27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4"

Weight Net Gross

201 / 227

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour, 3 years parts on the controller. 5 years parts on the liner and tub, 10 years parts on the DirectDrive™

