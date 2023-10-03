We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.2 cu.ft. Front Load Washer / Dryer Combo
All Spec
-
Front Loader
-
Yes
-
Drying System
-
Ventless Condensing
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Control DialACycle
-
Yes
-
Total Capacity
-
4.2 cu.ft. (IEC)
-
No of Wash Programs
-
9
-
No of Wash Rinse Temperature Levels
-
5
-
Spin Speeds
-
1200 (max)
-
No of Dry Times
-
7
-
Water Level
-
Automatically adjusts to size of load
-
No of Soil Levels
-
5
-
Options
-
Prewash, Rinse & Spin, Extra Rinse, Stain Cycle, Water Plus, Drum Light, Tub Clean, SpinSense™, Delay Wash up to 19 Hours, Steam
-
SenseClean
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
RollerJet Forced Water Circulation
-
Yes
-
No Of Detergent Dispensers
-
4 --Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach,
-
End of Cycle Beeper
-
Yes
-
Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display Indicator
-
Yes
-
Lodecibel Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
Tub Light
-
White LED
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet Top
-
Premium Plastic
-
Transparent Glass Window Door
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Color Facet
-
White
-
Color
-
White
-
Door Rim
-
Chrome with Silver Edge
-
Motor Type Motor Speed
-
Direct Drive / Variable
-
Agitator Type
-
Horizontal Axis
-
Ratings Electrical Requirements
-
UL Listed/120V, 60Hz, 12 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Product WxHXD
-
27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4"
-
Weight Net Gross
-
201 / 227
-
Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour, 3 years parts on the controller. 5 years parts on the liner and tub, 10 years parts on the DirectDrive™
