About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5.2 cu.ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled All-In-One Washer/Dryer with TurboWash® Technology

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

5.2 cu.ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled All-In-One Washer/Dryer with TurboWash® Technology

WM3998HBA

5.2 cu.ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled All-In-One Washer/Dryer with TurboWash® Technology

WM3998HBA-front view

Wash Two Loads at Once

LG TWINWash™ allows you to wash two loads at once to help you save time and optimize your daily schedule. Cut your laundry time in half by washing large loads in the front-loading washer while the smaller LG pedestal washer simultaneously tackles a second load.

Wash Two Loads at Once

Complete Your System

See compatible products below
1.1.cu.ft. Pedestal Washer

1.1.cu.ft. Pedestal Washer

GET DETAILS
Laundry Pedestal

Laundry Pedestal

GET DETAILS
Deep Clean with Steam

Deep Clean with Steam

Our steam technology gently but powerfully penetrates fabrics to virtually eliminate dirt, odours and wrinkles.
The Allergiene™ Cycle

The Allergiene™ Cycle

The Allergiene™ Cycle uses the intense power of steam to gently remove over 95% of common household allergens, like dust mites and pet dander from even the most delicate fabrics. Certified by the Asthma Society of Canada.
Fast Forward Your Laundry

Fast Forward Your Laundry

LG's revolutionary TurboWash™ Technology offers the industry's fastest cycle times - saving you up to 30 minutes per load*. The powerful high-pressure twin nozzles give outstanding cleaning performance without any shortcuts. It's like pressing fast forward on your laundry.

*Based on independent testing comparing models WM3900HBA and WM4370HWA in normal cycle with TurboWash™360° option, 10 lb. load vs. TurboWash® 2.0 option, 8 lb. load (Feb. 2019).

A Smarter Way to Wash

A Smarter Way to Wash

6Motion™ Technology uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes yet maximizes wash performance.
Sanitize Clothes, Toys and More

Sanitize Clothes, Toys and More

Easily sanitize fabrics and household items that are difficult to wash. The Sanitary cycle* powered by LG's TrueSteam® technology helps reduce household allergens and dust mites in clothes, bedding, sportswear - even children's plush toys.
Think you can’t do laundry on the go? Think Again

Think you can’t do laundry on the go? Think Again

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.

SmartDiagnosis™

Using WiFi connectivity, troubleshoot washer issues 24/7 through the LG SmartDiagnosis™ app on your mobile device. In the event of a problem, your phone will identify error codes that will help LG customer service assist you, and the LG SmartDiagnosis™ System allows you to directly report an issue to the service center so it can be resolved quickly - providing comfort and reliability.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
5.2 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 39" x 30 1/4" (55" with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Type

Front Load Washer & Dryer Combo

Capacity (cu.ft.)

5.2

Internal Heater

Yes

Steam

Yes

Width

27"

Colour

Black Steel

APPEARANCE

Hard Buttons

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

ENERGY

IMEF

2.4

IWF

3.7

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

14

Programs

Normal, Heavy Duty, Bedding, Bright Whites™, Sanitary, Allergiene™, Tub Clean, Towels, Perm. Press, Sportswear, Delicates, Speed Wash, Drain+Spin, Downloaded

No. of Options

12

Options

Steam, Fresh Care, Cold Wash, Delay Wash, Remote Start, Wi-Fi, TurboWash™, Rinse+Spin, Extra Rinse, Add Garments, Pre-wash, Control Lock

WASH DETAILS

No. of Wash/Rinse Temps

5

Wash/Rinse Temps

Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold

No. of Speeds

5

Spin Speeds

Extra High, High, Medium, Low, No Spin

Max RPM

1300

Water Levels

Load Sensing

No. of Soil Levels

5

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

TurboWash® 2.0 Technology

Yes

Steam Technology

Yes

Allergiene™ Cycle

Yes

Sanitary Cycle

Yes

ColdWash™ Option

Yes

SenseClean™ System

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

4 Tray Dispenser

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Easy Loading TilTub™

Yes

THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis™ (v3.0)

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

CERTIFICATION

ASC

Yes

MOTOR

Motor Type

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Axis

Horizontal

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

PCM

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted

Door / Rim

Glass/Chrome

Door Cover

Dark Blue Tinted Round Cover

All Available Colours

Black Steel

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

UL Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

Type

Electric

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Pedestal

WDP4B

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 9/16" D with door open)

LG Sidekick™ Pedestal Washer

WD100CB

LG Sidekick™ Pedestal Washer (WxHxD)

27” x 14 1/8” x 30 3/4” (50 9/16” D with door open)

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 39" x 30 1/4"

Depth with Door Open

55"

Carton (WxHxD)

29 23/32" x 41 27/32" x 31 17/32"

Weight (Product)

213.8 lbs.

Weight (Carton)

235.9 lbs.

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Direct Drive Motor

10 Years

Drum

3 Years

UPC CODES

UPC

048231027946

What people are saying

Buy Directly

WM3998HBA-front view

WM3998HBA

5.2 cu.ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled All-In-One Washer/Dryer with TurboWash® Technology