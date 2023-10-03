About Cookies on This Site

A Smarter Way to Wash

A Smarter Way to Wash

6Motion™ Technology uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes and maximizes washing performance.
Cold Wash Without Compromise

Cold Wash Without Compromise

ColdWash™ technology penetrates deep into fabrics, for cold water savings with warm water performance.
Wash Two Loads At The Same Time

Wash Two Loads At The Same Time

Wash small loads that can't wait or two loads at once with the LG Pedestal Washer.
More Style, Less Space

More Style, Less Space

LG closet-depth washers have a shallower depth to fit in more places & add sleek style to any room.
Save Time and Wash Fewer Loads Every Week

Save Time and Wash Fewer Loads Every Week

Bring on big loads of towels or jeans- this 5.2 cu.ft. washer fits more in every load up to 20 lbs.
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.

Warranty / Certifications

COMPLETE YOUR SYSTEM

See compatible products below:

What people are saying