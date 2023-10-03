About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Washer with NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Specs

Reviews

Support

5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Washer with NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

WM3800HBA

5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Washer with NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

WM3800HBA-Front view

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
5.2 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27” x 39” x 30 1/4” (51 1/2" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

CAPACITY

Capacity

5.2 cu.ft.

APPEARANCE

Design Look

Front Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

ENERGY

2018 Energy Star Most Efficient

Yes

CEE Tier

2

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

Normal, Heavy Duty, Bedding, Sanitary, Allergiene™, Bright White, Tub Clean, Sportswear, Perm. Press, Delicates, Towels, Speed Wash, Drain+Spin, Downloaded

No. of Options

14
Steam, Fresh Care, Pre Wash, Remote Start, Delay Wash, Wi-Fi,Add Garments, TurboWash™, Cold Wash, Extra Rinse, Rinse+Spin, Control Lock, Spin Only, Signal

No. of Wash/Rinse Temps

5
Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold

Spin Speeds

Extra High, High, Medium, Low, No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to the size of load

No. of Soil Levels

5

*

*Downloadable Cycle

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

ColdWash™

Yes

SenseClean™ System

Yes

Steam Technology

Yes

Allergiene™ Cycle

Yes

Sanitary Cycle

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

4 Tray Dispenser

Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Status Indicator(s)

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Easy Loading TilTub™

Yes

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Yes

THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

MOTOR

Motor Type

Direct Drive Motor

Motor Speed

Variable

Max RPM

1,300

Axis

Horizontal

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted Steel

Door / Rim

Glass / Chrome (with Dark Blue Tinted Round Cover)

Available Colours

Black Steel (B)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

UL Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

Type

Electric

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Pedestal

WDP4B

Pedestal Dimensions (WxHxD)

27" x 14 1/8" x 28 2/5“

SideKick™ Pedestal Washer

WD100CB

SideKick™ Pedestal Washer (WxHxD)

27” x 14 1/8” x 30 3/4” (50 9/16” with door open)

Stacking Kit

KSTK1

Hose Included

No

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 39" x 30 1/4"
(55"D with door open)

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2" x 43 5/16" x 31 5/16"

Weight (Product/Carton)

187.4 lbs/209.4 lbs

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 3 Years on Drum, 10 Years on Direct Drive Motor

UPC CODES

WM3800HBA Washer (Black Steel)

772454071720

DLEX3900B Electric Dryer (Black Steel)

772454071737

DLGX3901B Gas Dryer (Black Steel)

772454071744

What people are saying