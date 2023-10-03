We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.0 cu.ft. MEGA Capacity w/ On-Door Control Panel & TurboWash®
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Capacity
-
6.0 cu. ft.
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
On-Door Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
2015 ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
-
CEE Tier
-
2
-
14 Programs
-
Cotton/Normal, Perm. Press/Casual, Delicates, Speed Wash, TubClean™, Sanitary, Allergiene™, Heavy Duty, BrightWhites™, Towels, Rinse+Spin, Download, Jumbo Wash, Bedding
-
13 Options
-
Prewash, Delay Wash, Extra Rinse, Child Lock, ColdWash™, FreshCare™, Steam, TurboWash™, Custom Program, Drum Light, Smart Grid, Remote Start, WiFi
-
5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures
-
Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)
-
Spin Speeds
-
Extra High (1,300 max.), High, Medium, Low, No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
5
-
*
-
*Downloadable Cycle
-
TurboWash® 2.0 Technology
-
Yes
-
Steam Technology
-
Yes
-
Allergiene™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
Sanitary Cycle
-
Yes
-
ColdWash™ Option
-
Yes
-
SenseClean™ System
-
No
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
4 Tray Dispenser
-
Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Load Sense
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes (v 3.0)
-
ThinQ® (Wi Fi)
-
Smart Grid Ready, Smart Access, Smart Adapt, Energy Monitoring, Laundry Starts
-
Motor Type
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Motor Speed
-
Variable
-
Max RPM
-
1,300
-
Axis
-
Horizontal
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub
-
Yes
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Painted
-
Door Rim
-
Glass/Chrome
-
Door Cover
-
Dark Black Tinted Square Cover
-
Door Opening
-
42 1/8"
-
Available Colours
-
Graphite Steel (V)
-
Ratings
-
UL Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Pedestal
-
WDP5V
-
Pedestal Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
29" x 14 1/8" x 30 7/8" (50 9/16 with drawer open)
-
SideKick™ Pedestal Washer
-
WD200CV
-
SideKick™ Pedestal Washer (WxHxD)
-
29" x 14 1/10" x 30 4/5"
-
Sidekick Dimensions
-
(50 9/16 D with door open)
-
Matching Dryer
-
DLEX9000V(Electric), DLGX9001V(Gas)
-
Product WxHxD
-
29" x 41 1/4" x 33 3/4" (55 15/16" D with door open)
-
Carton WxHxD
-
31 5/16" x 44 19/64" x 35 5/8"
-
Weight
-
227.1 lbs / 233.7 lbs
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour, 10 Years Motor, Lifetime warranty on Drum
-
WM9000HVA
-
772454 058837
-
WDP5V
-
048231 012904
-
WD200CV
-
772454 064753
What people are saying
-
