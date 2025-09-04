About Cookies on This Site

4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with Agitator and SlamProof Glass Lid

4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with Agitator and SlamProof Glass Lid

WT6105CX
Front view of LG 4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer
Front door open view
Left side view
Detergent and liquid tray view
Close up view of drum
Door open motion view
Control panel view
Top perspective drum view
Drum top view
Top door open view
Top closed view
Top right perspective ivew
Side view
Back view
Key Features

  • Washer Capacity (4.8 cu. ft)
  • AIDD 2.0
  • TurboWash 360
  • Smart Diagnosis
More

Get it all done in less time

Large Capacity (4.8 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.

Maximize your wash motions with 4-way agitator

Unique 4-way wash action moves clothes left and right, up and down for a thorough yet gentle clean.

TurboWash™ 360 Technology

LG's revolutionary TurboWash™ Technology offers the industry's fastest cycle times - saving you up to 30 minutes per load*. The powerful high-pressure twin nozzles give outstanding cleaning performance without any shortcuts. It's like pressing fast forward on your laundry.

*Based on independent testing comparing models WKEX200/WKGX201 and WM3900 in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

Smart Diagnosis™

Using WiFi connectivity, troubleshoot washer issues 24/7 through the LG Smart Diagnosis™ app on your mobile device. In the event of a problem, your phone will identify error codes that will help LG customer service assist you, and the LG Smart Diagnosis™ System allows you to directly report an issue to the service center so it can be resolved quickly - providing comfort and reliability.

Print

Key Spec

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8

  • FEATURES - Steam

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Deep Fill

    Yes

  • Delay Wash

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    Yes

  • Heavy Soil

    No

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Soak

    No

  • Soil

    No

  • Spin

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Water Plus

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174136423

CAPACITY

  • Capacity(cu.ft)

    4.8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Indicator

  • Delay Timer

    No

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Timer Display

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    29 1/2 x 46 5/8 x 31 1/4

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8

  • Product Height with Lid Open (inch)

    57 1/4

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    132.27

  • Weight (lbs)

    116.9

ENERGY

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    No

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

    No

  • IMEF

    2.06

  • IWF

    4.3

FEATURES

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • 4-Way Agitator

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • TurboWash3D™

    No

  • TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • WaveForce

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Onyx Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    120 V, 60 Hz, 5 A

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergiene

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Bright Whites

    No

  • Bulky/Large

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Deep Wash

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    No

  • Hand Wash/Wool

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Jumbo Wash

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Perm. Press

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Sanitary

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • Waterproof

    Yes

  • Whites

    No

What people are saying

FAQ

What size washing machine is best for a family?

Washing machines in the 4.0 to 5.5 cu.ft range are ideal for families. A 4.0 cu.ft model suits a family of 3–4, while 5.0–5.5 cu.ft is better for larger households or those doing frequent loads.

How do I clean a washing machine?

To clean your washing machine, remove and soak the detergent drawer in hot water, then wipe its compartment. Clean the drain filter by removing debris and soaking in hot water. Wipe the drum with a cloth. For the rubber seal, run an empty cycle with baking soda, then clean with warm water. For detailed instructions, see the YouTube link.

 

https://youtu.be/LA6dPVAEbfE

What is AI DD™ in a smart LG washing machine?

LG’s AI DD™ washing machines utilise intelligent technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Your machine automatically optimises the washing motion, leading to enhanced fabric protection and ensuring your cherished clothes look their best for longer. The DirectDrive™ Motors provide 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, resulting in a more durable performance.

How do I install a washing machine?

To install your washing machine, begin by ensuring you have a suitable location with access to water, drainage, and a power outlet. Carefully remove all packaging and transport bolts from the machine. Position the washing machine on a level surface to prevent vibration during operation. Connect the water inlet hose to the tap, ensuring it is securely fastened, and attach the drain hose to your plumbing system. Plug the machine into a grounded power socket. Once everything is connected, run a test cycle to check for leaks or issues. For more detailed instructions, please refer to the YouTube link we have prepared for you.

 

https://youtu.be/FiwpMT5LDys

