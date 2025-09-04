We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with Agitator and SlamProof Glass Lid
Get it all done in less time
Large Capacity (4.8 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.
Maximize your wash motions with 4-way agitator
Unique 4-way wash action moves clothes left and right, up and down for a thorough yet gentle clean.
TurboWash™ 360 Technology
LG's revolutionary TurboWash™ Technology offers the industry's fastest cycle times - saving you up to 30 minutes per load*. The powerful high-pressure twin nozzles give outstanding cleaning performance without any shortcuts. It's like pressing fast forward on your laundry.
*Based on independent testing comparing models WKEX200/WKGX201 and WM3900 in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).
Smart Diagnosis™
Using WiFi connectivity, troubleshoot washer issues 24/7 through the LG Smart Diagnosis™ app on your mobile device. In the event of a problem, your phone will identify error codes that will help LG customer service assist you, and the LG Smart Diagnosis™ System allows you to directly report an issue to the service center so it can be resolved quickly - providing comfort and reliability.
Key Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8
FEATURES - Steam
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
No
Energy Monitoring
No
Proactive Customer Care
No
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
Tub Clean Coach
No
Voice Control (3rd party device)
No
Smart Pairing
No
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Add Item
No
ColdWash
No
Control Lock
Yes
Deep Fill
Yes
Delay Wash
No
Extra Rinse
Yes
Heavy Soil
No
Remote Start
No
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Soak
No
Soil
No
Spin
No
Spin Only
No
Stain Care
No
Steam
No
Temp.
Cold / Warm / Hot
Tub Clean
No
TurboWash
No
Water Plus
No
Wi-Fi
No
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174136423
CAPACITY
Capacity(cu.ft)
4.8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Indicator
Delay Timer
No
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Timer Display
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 1/2 x 46 5/8 x 31 1/4
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8
Product Height with Lid Open (inch)
57 1/4
Weight include packing (lbs)
132.27
Weight (lbs)
116.9
ENERGY
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
No
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
No
IMEF
2.06
IWF
4.3
FEATURES
Type
Top Load Washer
4-Way Agitator
Yes
6 Motion DD
Yes
ADA Compliant
No
Add Item
No
AI DD
No
Auto Restart
Yes
ColdWash
No
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
ezDispense
No
Foam detection system
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
JetSpray
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
No
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Soft Closing Door
Yes
Steam
No
TurboWash3D™
No
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
Yes
TurboDrum
Yes
TurboWash 3D
No
Vibration Sensor
No
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
Water Level
Auto
WaveForce
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Onyx Black
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
POWER SOURCE
Electrical Requirements
120 V, 60 Hz, 5 A
PROGRAMS
AI Wash
No
Allergiene
No
Baby Wear
No
Bedding
Yes
Bright Whites
No
Bulky/Large
No
Color Care
No
Deep Wash
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Downloaded
No
Hand Wash/Wool
No
Heavy Duty
Yes
Jumbo Wash
No
Normal
Yes
Perm. Press
No
Quick Wash
No
Speed Wash
Yes
Rinse + Spin
No
Sanitary
No
Small Load
No
Spin Only
Yes
Sportswear
No
Towels
No
Tub Clean
No
Waterproof
Yes
Whites
No
What people are saying
FAQ
What size washing machine is best for a family?
Washing machines in the 4.0 to 5.5 cu.ft range are ideal for families. A 4.0 cu.ft model suits a family of 3–4, while 5.0–5.5 cu.ft is better for larger households or those doing frequent loads.
How do I clean a washing machine?
To clean your washing machine, remove and soak the detergent drawer in hot water, then wipe its compartment. Clean the drain filter by removing debris and soaking in hot water. Wipe the drum with a cloth. For the rubber seal, run an empty cycle with baking soda, then clean with warm water. For detailed instructions, see the YouTube link.
What is AI DD™ in a smart LG washing machine?
LG’s AI DD™ washing machines utilise intelligent technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Your machine automatically optimises the washing motion, leading to enhanced fabric protection and ensuring your cherished clothes look their best for longer. The DirectDrive™ Motors provide 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, resulting in a more durable performance.
How do I install a washing machine?
To install your washing machine, begin by ensuring you have a suitable location with access to water, drainage, and a power outlet. Carefully remove all packaging and transport bolts from the machine. Position the washing machine on a level surface to prevent vibration during operation. Connect the water inlet hose to the tap, ensuring it is securely fastened, and attach the drain hose to your plumbing system. Plug the machine into a grounded power socket. Once everything is connected, run a test cycle to check for leaks or issues. For more detailed instructions, please refer to the YouTube link we have prepared for you.
