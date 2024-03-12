Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
6.1 cu.ft Mega Capacity with EasyUnload™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

6.1 cu.ft Mega Capacity with EasyUnload™

WT8405CB

6.1 cu.ft Mega Capacity with EasyUnload™

front view

Mega Capacity - More Room to Clean

Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this mega capacity washer fits more clothes in everyload and helps you power through laundry day in less time. With 6.1 cu. ft. capacity, you can fit a king-size comforter and more in a single load, for big time savings every week. Get the room and flexibilityto clean in fewer loads.

*Consumer Reports does not endorse product or services.

4-Way™ Agitator - Maximize Your Wash Motions

Specially designed fins create a unique 4-way wash action that moves clothes left and right, up and down for a thorough clean that’s still gentle on clothes.

 

Maximize Your Wash Motions with 4-Way Agitator

EasyUnload™ - for a more convenient washing experience

The key to our EasyUnload™ design is hidden beneath the sleek glass lid. We’ve angled the washer front for a more comfortable, ergonomic reach. Now you can easily retrieve stray items from the bottom of the tub—with no sacrifice in capacity. Pair it with an LG dryer that has the 2-way LG EasyLoad™ door and seamlessly transfer clothes from washer to dryer and dryer to basket.

 

 

*Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ Option, 8lb. Load (January 2022).

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles—built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right wash motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care. With Smart Pairing™, the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle*, making it the ultimate laundry hack.

 

 

*Based on internal testing in normal cycle, with an 8 lb. load (December 2023).

TurboWash3D™ Technology

Powerful Yet Gentle Clean In 29 MA in* 

A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.
Print

Key Spec

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 43 x 28 3/8

  • Steam

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Deep Fill

    Yes

  • Delay Wash

    Yes

  • Extra Rinse

    Yes

  • Heavy Soil

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Soil

    5 Levels (Light to Heavy)

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Tap Cold / Cold / Semi Warm / Warm / Hot

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Water Plus

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174075371

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Delay Timer

    1-19 hours

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Timer Display

    18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    29 3/8 x 43 1/2 x 31 1/2

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 43 x 28 3/8

  • Product Height with Lid Open (inch)

    57

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    143.3

  • Weight (lbs)

    130.0

ENERGY

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Yes

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

    No

  • IMEF

    2.06

  • IWF

    4.3

FEATURES

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • 4-Way Agitator

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • WaveForce

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    120 V, 60 Hz, 6 A

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergiene

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Bright Whites

    No

  • Bulky/Large

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Deep Wash

    Yes

  • Delicates

    No

  • Downloaded

    Yes

  • Hand Wash/Wool

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Jumbo Wash

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Perm. Press

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Sanitary

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • Whites

    No

What people are saying

Buy Directly

front view

WT8405CB

6.1 cu.ft Mega Capacity with EasyUnload™