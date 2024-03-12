We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.1 cu.ft Mega Capacity with EasyUnload™
Mega Capacity - More Room to Clean
Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this mega capacity washer fits more clothes in everyload and helps you power through laundry day in less time. With 6.1 cu. ft. capacity, you can fit a king-size comforter and more in a single load, for big time savings every week. Get the room and flexibilityto clean in fewer loads.
*Consumer Reports does not endorse product or services.
4-Way™ Agitator - Maximize Your Wash Motions
Specially designed fins create a unique 4-way wash action that moves clothes left and right, up and down for a thorough clean that’s still gentle on clothes.
Maximize Your Wash Motions with 4-Way Agitator
EasyUnload™ - for a more convenient washing experience
The key to our EasyUnload™ design is hidden beneath the sleek glass lid. We’ve angled the washer front for a more comfortable, ergonomic reach. Now you can easily retrieve stray items from the bottom of the tub—with no sacrifice in capacity. Pair it with an LG dryer that has the 2-way LG EasyLoad™ door and seamlessly transfer clothes from washer to dryer and dryer to basket.
*Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ Option, 8lb. Load (January 2022).
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork
Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles—built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right wash motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care. With Smart Pairing™, the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle*, making it the ultimate laundry hack.
*Based on internal testing in normal cycle, with an 8 lb. load (December 2023).
Key Spec
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 43 x 28 3/8
-
Steam
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
No
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Deep Fill
Yes
-
Delay Wash
Yes
-
Extra Rinse
Yes
-
Heavy Soil
No
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Soil
5 Levels (Light to Heavy)
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Tap Cold / Cold / Semi Warm / Warm / Hot
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Water Plus
No
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174075395
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Delay Timer
1-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Timer Display
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 3/8 x 43 1/2 x 31 1/2
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 43 x 28 3/8
-
Product Height with Lid Open (inch)
57
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
143.3
-
Weight (lbs)
130.0
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
No
-
IMEF
2.06
-
IWF
4.3
FEATURES
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
4-Way Agitator
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
Auto
-
WaveForce
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Essence White
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
120 V, 60 Hz, 6 A
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Allergiene
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Bedding
Yes
-
Bright Whites
No
-
Bulky/Large
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Deep Wash
Yes
-
Delicates
No
-
Downloaded
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
No
-
Heavy Duty
Yes
-
Jumbo Wash
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Perm. Press
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Sanitary
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Spin Only
No
-
Sportswear
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
No
-
Whites
No
Buy Directly
WT8405CW
6.1 cu.ft Mega Capacity with EasyUnload™