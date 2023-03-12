At one time a screen this size would have been reserved for home cinemas, but thanks to the advances of OLED displays and higher resolutions, these huge TVs can now be found in living rooms around the world.

Even if you purchase an 88-inch TV , the perfect television viewing distance for this size is just over 1.8m if the model is 4K or higher. As long as you have enough space, there is no reason why you cannot go as big as possible. Of course, with that being said, you will also want to consider the screen height and make sure the middle of the TV screen is just below eye level.

Previously you would have also had to consider the viewing angle, especially in a large space where seats are not just directly in front of the TV. But OLED screens can be viewed with no luminance degradation even at drastic viewing angles. So all that’s left is to explore which option is right for you.

Should you want a 65-inch display , the LG QNED87 MiniLED 4k Smart TV is a great option for those with a tighter budget. It features an alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 that ensures all content is optimised so that the picture quality is improved.

If your budget stretches further, then the 65 inch 65 inch LG OLED evo G5 4K Smart TV is optimal for movie lovers and gamers alike. Featuring the alpha 11 AI Processor, this model redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed. Its AI capabilities offer a new level of customisation, creating picture and sound settings tailored to your unique taste and saving them to your profile.

One of the newest additions to the range, the LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 75 inch TV 2024 offers brand new technology that harnesses the best of QNED Color tech. It uses deep learning algorithms to send information to the backlight dimming blocks. It may sound technical, but what it delivers is a sharper and more natural image that minimises any halo effect.