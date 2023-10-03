We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8" IPS Full HD Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Immersive Experience
This display has slim bezel on three sides and doesn't interfere with dazzling precision, which allows you to create an optimized work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Improved Visual Comfort
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 24MP400 on March 2021. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Fluid and Rapid Motion
Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Better Aim
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
23.8
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
2021
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2745 x 0.2746
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
60.4
-
Size [Inch]
-
23.8
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
D-Sub
-
YES(1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
User Screw (2EA)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
22.0W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
19.0W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
75 x 75
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
615 x 148 x 410
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
539.9 x 321.4 x 56.2
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
539.9 x 414.4 x 190
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
3.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
2.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
2.6
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
24MP400-B
23.8" IPS Full HD Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design