27" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™ (27" Diagonal)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
27" Flat
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth(Number of Colours)
-
16.7M Colours
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.3114 mm x 0.3114 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms (Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
-
75Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
-
250cd/m2 (Typ.) 200cd/m2 (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1000:1 (Typ), Mega
-
Viewing Angle
-
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti glare, 3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes x 2
-
D-Sub
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Output
-
19V/1.3A
-
Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)
-
25.5W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom, Reader, Colour Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game
-
Ratio
-
Wide/Original
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
-
Radeon FreeSync™
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
-
Yes (2.0)
-
Black Level
-
Yes
-
DFC
-
Yes
-
Gamma Control
-
Yes
-
Colour Temperature
-
Yes
-
R/G/B Colour Control
-
Yes
-
OSD Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Adjustment (D-sub Only)
-
Yes
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
24.1" x 8.2" x 17.9"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
24.1" x 2.9" x 14.3"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
27.2" x 17.0" x 5.0"
-
With Stand Weight
-
10.6 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
-
9.5 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
13.5 lbs
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-5~15 Degree
-
Wall mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Power Cord
-
Option
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
-
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Manual
-
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
Yes
-
KC
-
Yes
-
VCCI
-
Yes
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
EPEAT (USA)
-
Yes
-
Windows 10
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labor
-
UPC
-
719192630574
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)