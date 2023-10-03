About Cookies on This Site

49" UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Wide Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms(GtG) Response Time

Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor.

Height

Borderless design monitor.

3-side Borderless

LG gaming monitor - Born to Game.

Born to Game

49GR85DC supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 with wide-range brightness and contrast.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

True-to-life Colours & Contrast

The 49GR85DC supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 with wide-range brightness and contrast, delivering life-like HDR gaming with accurate colour and contrast reproduction.
Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming.
1ms (GtG) Response Time

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
4-pole Headphone out.
4-pole Headphone out

Plug Into Immersive
Sound Effects

Communicate with your squad using voice chat function, connected easily via 4-pole headphone output. Virtual 3D sound with DTS headphones adds to the immersive gaming experience.
Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

iF DESIGN AWARD Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.
Gamer-centric Design

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's swivel, tilt, and height to help you play games more comfortably.
The 49-inch Dual QHD (5120x1440) ultrawide curved monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio displays much more screen space for the gaming scene.
49-inch 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440)

Ultrawide Screen for Panoramic Views

Thanks to a 49-inch Dual QHD (5120x1440) ultrawide curved monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio display, gamers can enjoy panoramic views and vivid imagery – a truly immersive gaming experience.

FPS Counter

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
PBP & PIP

Play More, Do More

Supported by 2 PBP and PIP, the 49GR85DC gives you more. With these features, you can watch YouTube content while playing your favourite game, or view multiple windows on one large screen.

You can see many more image sources and windows on one large screen with 2 PBP

*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time' (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
45-inch 21:9 Curved (800R) OLED

Designed to Immerse in Gaming

By applying 800R curvature, both center and outer edge of display delivers same viewing angle with little distance in viewing distance. It meets the 45-inch 21:9 large screen to maximize your immersion.
DQHD@240Hz by DisplayPort or HDMI

Play Game Fully yet Easily

49GR85DC is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy DQHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.

DQHD@240Hz by DisplayPort or HDMI

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
49-inch 32:9 Dual QHD Curved (1000R)

Designed for Immersive Gaming

With its 32:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature, the DQHD 49-inch screen puts gamers at the center of the action, for experiences that feel more realistic and more immersive.

49-inch 32:9 Dual QHD Curved (1000R) display.

240Hz Refresh Rate

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

49

Resolution

5120 x 1440

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

32:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Curvature

1000R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2023

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

32:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

350

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

2250:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Panel Type

VA

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2328 x 0.2328

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Resolution

5120 x 1440

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

123.8

Size [Inch]

49

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Curvature

1000R

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Others (Features)

Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 1000

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

VRR

YES

PBP

2PBP

PIP

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES (ver 2.1)

Others (Accessory)

Mouse Holder

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

240W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

90W

Type

Built-in Power

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1278 x 530 x 339

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1170 x 373.1 x 236.4

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1170.0 x 583.3 x 393.1(↑) 1170.0 x 473.3 x 393.1(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

20

Weight without Stand [kg]

12.1

Weight with Stand [kg]

15.1

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

SOUND

DTS HP:X

YES

49” UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Wide Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms(GtG) Response Time