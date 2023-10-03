We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49” UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Wide Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms(GtG) Response Time
Technology
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Play More, Do More
You can see many more image sources and windows on one large screen with 2 PBP
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time' (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
Designed to Immerse in Gaming
Play Game Fully yet Easily
DQHD@240Hz by DisplayPort or HDMI
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
Designed for Immersive Gaming
49-inch 32:9 Dual QHD Curved (1000R) display.
Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
49
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
32:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Curvature
-
1000R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2023
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
32:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
2250:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2328 x 0.2328
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
123.8
-
Size [Inch]
-
49
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
1000R
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
VRR
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
PIP
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Mouse Holder
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
240W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
90W
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1278 x 530 x 339
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1170 x 373.1 x 236.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1170.0 x 583.3 x 393.1(↑) 1170.0 x 473.3 x 393.1(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
20
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
12.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
15.1
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
Buy Directly
49GR85DC-B
49” UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Wide Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms(GtG) Response Time