24GL600F-B

Geared Up For Victory

LG UltraGear™ is the powerful gaming display gear with high performance features to take gaming to take your gaming to the next level.

Total Game Immersion

Bring your virtual worlds to stunning life with a 23.6" FHD display plus Radeon FreeSync™ Technology for seamless image precision.

*Once 'Faster Mode' is selected,'Motion Blur' may occur depending on the content.

Fast Track to Victory

144HZ refresh rate combined with a 1ms Motion Blur Reduction offers smoother, clearer action while reducing blur and ghosting.
23.6-inch Display

Explore the Entire Battlefield

Allowing players to see the battlefield and all the game UIs at a glance, the 24GL600F can lead to victory in the battle, and ultimately the war, through rapid decision-making.
Radeon™ FreeSync Technology

Smooth Dependable Motion

Radeon™ FreeSync technology puts an end to choppy graphics-intense gaming, video playback and broken frames with fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate.

Customized Game Mode

Set your game to optimize and customize your gaming conditions. 2 First-Person-Shooter modes and even an RTS pre-set mode, to choose from for your game.

Dynamic Action Sync

Catch every moment with minimized input lag for better performance.
Black Stabilizer

Spot the Enemy with
Night Vision View

Black Stabilizer gives gamers full visibility even in deep-dark scenes. It synchronizes the darkest areas and makes them brighter.

Crosshair

Increase accuracy in First-Person-Shooter games with the center display Crosshair feature.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

23.5

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

TN

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2019

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

TN

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2715 x 0.2715

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

59.8

Size [Inch]

23.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

170º(R/L), 160º(U/D)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

Body Top cover User screw(3ea)

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

40W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

30W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

628 x 395 x 131

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

556.8 x 333.8 x 61.1

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

556.8 x 419.8 x 180.6

Weight in Shipping [kg]

5

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

3.7

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.2

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

