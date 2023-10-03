About Cookies on This Site

24" Class Full HD Gaming Monitor (24" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

24" Class Full HD Gaming Monitor (24" Diagonal)

24GM79G-B

24" Class Full HD Gaming Monitor (24" Diagonal)

FEATURES

Screen size

24"

Panel Type

TN

Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)

NTSC 72%

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

8bits, 16.7M colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.27675 x 0.27675

Refresh Rate

144HZ

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness(Typ.)

350cd/m2 (Typ.), 320cd/m2 (Min.)

Contrast Ratio(Original)

1000:1(Typ.)

Response Time(GTG)

2ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction

Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

170/160(CR≥10)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

Display Port

Yes(1.2)

USB 3.0

1up/2down

POWER

Input

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Normal On (EPA)

27W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Colour Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

SUPER+Resolution

Yes

4 Screen Split

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

FreeSync

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

22.3" x 15.3" - 20.4" x 9.4"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

22.3" x 13.9" x 2.3"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

25.1" x 15.9" x 6.8"

With Stand Weight

13.1 lbs

Without Stand Weight

8.4 lbs

Shipping Weight

17.2 lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Wall mount size (mm)

100 x 100

Detachable Base

Yes

Tilt (angle)

-5° (front) ~ 35° (rear)

Height (mm)

130mm

Power Cord

Yes

Pivot

Yes (90°)

HDMI

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

ErP

Yes

Windows

Yes (win10)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.2)

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

719192609167

SOUND

Speaker

Not available

