27'' UltraGear FHD IPS 1ms 240Hz HDR Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27GP700-B

27GP700-B

27'' UltraGear FHD IPS 1ms 240Hz HDR Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility

front view

LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Zero In with LG UltraGear™

Getting into that place where it all flows. How you focus, how you play, how you win. LG UltraGear™ is made to help you find the perfect state. It delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, and the ultimate sensory experience.

Colour

sRGBColour
Gamut with HDR 10

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG) 240Hz NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
Compatible

Appearance

27" QHD 1920x1080
3-side Virtually Borderless

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

Re-imagine every scene with vivid, responsive IPS. At 27" and 16:9 screen ratio (1920 x 1080), LG's UltraGear™ IPS Display features vibrant colour, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail, while delivering ultra-fast 1ms response rates. It's the best of both worlds.

 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. *Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 240Hz.
240Hz Refresh Rate

Less Lag. More Wins.

A ultra-fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
Level up your game with a next-level refresh rate. At 240Hz, our highest refresh rate allows players to instantly recognize and respond to sudden changes, obstacles and action in-game.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting HDR10 With sRGB 99% (Typ.).

HDR10-supported

Enjoy HDR Videos and Games

HDR10 elevates picture quality for a more dynamic visual immersion experience and enhanced colour of HDR content. HDR10 is the digital HDR standard based on the sRGB 98%** colour gamut. A true difference in colour and brightness.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**sRGB 98% (Typ.), Minimum 90%.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Zero In with NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Officially verified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility. That translates to faster, smoother gaming that's been tested to reduce screen tearing, while minimizing stutter and input lag. Never miss a frame of the action as you clinch your victories with lag-free refresh rates.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Built In

AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience. With at least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution and low latency gameplay, you'll never miss a frame of the action as you play at peak performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

Action as it Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync® elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents, and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Gameplay Never in the Dark

Black Stabilizer® is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

27

Size (cm)

68.5 cm

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.)

400 cd/m²

Peak Brightness (Typ.)

400 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

45W

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Tilt

-5 ~ +15 º

Down Height

109.8mm

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

Base Detachable

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

825.6 x 487.4 x 208.8 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

707 x 164 x 453 mm

Weight with Stand

4.8kg

Weight without Stand

4kg

Weight in Shipping

6.8kg

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

Display Port

Yes

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying

