27” LG UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time.'(Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay
A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at a target easily.
*To enable the 240Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*It supports up to 240Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*For video devices such as game consoles or setup boxes, the QHD monitor supports up to 120hz refresh rate.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
It is an image of a spaceship. Half of the image has torn and stutters than another part.
Gamer-centric Design
The image shows 3 modes of the 3-side borderless monitor for gamers to play games comfortably, tilting, height adjustment, and pivoting.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The menu on GUI may be different by the models.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real-time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*DAS runs in the background without any settings.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of the monitor.
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
500 cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Size [cm]
68.5
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
500 cd/m²
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
FEATURES
HDR 10
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
Flicker Safe
Yes
Reader Mode
Yes
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Auto Input Switch
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Color Weakness
Yes
Crosshair
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
FPS Counter
Yes
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
User Defined Key
Yes
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
VRR
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
Yes (1ea/ver3.0)
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
65W (19V / 3.42A)
Power Consumption (Typ.)
50W
SOUND
DTS HP:X
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 577.7 x 253.7(UP)
613.5 x 467.7 x 253.7(DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
691 x 184 x 498
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.2
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.3
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.6
MECHANICAL
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SW APPLICATION
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
ACCESSORY
Adapter
Yes
Power Cord
Depend on Country
Display Port
Yes
HDMI
Yes (ver 2.1)
USB A to B
Yes
Buy Directly
27GR83Q-B
27” LG UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate