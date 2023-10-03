About Cookies on This Site

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9

GP9

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9

A front view of GP9 from slight top
All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174016862

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

3.5

Battery Life (Hrs)

5hrs

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2ch

Output Power

20W

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

15W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Carton Box

445 x 169 x 171 mm

Speaker

376 x 86 x 108 mm

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

2.3 kg

Net Weight

1.5 kg

ACCESSORY

AC Adaptor

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5

Headphone jack(3.5Φ)

Yes

POWER SUPPLY

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

SBC

Yes

SPEAKER

Passive Radiator

Yes

Tweeter Unit Size

20mm x 2

Tweeter Unit Type

dome

Woofer Unit

2" x 2

EQ

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Battery Indicator

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes/Yes

Lighting

Yes

Multipoint

Yes

Security lock

Yes

Speaker phone

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

What people are saying