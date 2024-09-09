LG MyView Smart 32” 4K UHD with webOS

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32SR75U-W

front view with remote control

LG MyView Smart Monitor logo.

On the desk by the sunlit window, there is a smart monitor displaying a movie on its screen. Beside the monitor, there is a lamp and a potted plant. On the desk, there is a keyboard and a mouse.

In your own space,
with your own screen

Experience the perfect immersion with a personal screen placed in your own space.

Enlarge the small, bring the distant close – effortlessly connect and navigate.

My kind of screen

Make your work smarter and play better with the LG MyView Smart Monitor. You'll get a sharp, vivid image with its 4K UHD display and enjoy its slim design. You can enjoy its many fabulous webOS features even without a PC connection. 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

On the smart monitor screen, the webOS interface is displayed. Speaker waves emanate from the bottom corners of the monitor, and on the right side of the screen, there is a remote control.

Pick your taste with webOS 23

On the table, there is a smart monitor, displaying a home office document being worked on. To the left of the monitor, there is a cup with a handle, and to the right, there is a mobile phone, a pencil holder, and a stand.

Work without a PC

On the table, there is a monitor displaying a scene from a movie, and the same scene is displayed on a tablet and a mobile device placed to the bottom right.

Mirror from your devices

The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom right corner, there is a logo indicating DCI-P3 90%.

UHD 4K display

On the table, the monitor displays the Home dashboard screen, with the LG ThinQ App icon visible in the bottom left corner.

Control with ThinQ**

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

**For further information, refer to the ThinQ Home Dashboard feature below.

webOS 23 new home

Personalized discoveries await

With webOS 23, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored recommendations from content to music and enjoy built-in apps such as Sports, Game, and LG Fitness.

On the smart monitor screen, the webOS interface is displayed. Speaker waves emanate from the bottom corners of the monitor, and on the right side of the screen, there is a remote control.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

**Provides a host of customized apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.

New User Interfaces

Find quick. Dive in.

Easily manage apps and service cards with the new webOS 23. Plus, access recent apps and check notifications quickly.

AI concierge

Listening to your tastes

Bring out a personal AI concierge by pressing the button on the Magic Remote, and you can get recommendations of keywords based on your preferences any time.

Home Office

Home Office ready

Access PC & Cloud PC remotely, and enjoy multiple Home Office services, all without a PC.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

**The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).

*AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.

*Supported services may differ by country.

Music

Curated to your tastes

Enjoy customized music immersively with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your favourite teams

Support your team with personalized service. It shows updated information on your favourite sports team based on your profile.

Game*

Jump right into the game

No need for a gaming console - play games through LG MyView Smart Monitor. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to Twitch and YouTube for game content.

*The above gaming gear, such as the controller, keyboard, mouse, and headset, are not included in the package (sold separately).

**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

**Supported services may differ by country.

32” UHD 4K display

Great display for both work and play

4K UHD (3840x2160) display with up to 90% DCI-P3 Colour Gamut delivers a high contrast ratio and precise colours. It lets you experience visual immersion, from enjoying entertainment to processing work.

The screen contains various colours representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom right corner, there is a logo indicating DCI-P3 90%.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your LG appliances and devices on one screen with the remote.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Supported services may differ by country, and an internet connection is required.

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Download the LG ThinQ app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.

*LG MyView Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).

Use your phone like a remote

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.

*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.

*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

**The Remote Control is included in the package.

**The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.

**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.

***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.

Simple design

Stylish, yet minimal

The slim body with a 3-side thin bezel takes up minimal space and integrates smoothly into your office or home. Enjoy an ideal viewing experience with convenient tilt and height adjustment.

There is a monitor with a thin bezel, displaying the screen at a -15-degree angle, providing a side view showcasing the tilt and height, and exhibiting a stylish front view.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Tilt: -5~20˚, Height: 0~110mm.

Multi ports

A variety of interface

LG MyView Smart Monitor offers USB Type-C™ and two HDMI ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*An HDMI cable is included in the package. (Depend on country)

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90%​

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Product name

    32SR75U-W

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90%​

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000 : 1​

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-glare, AG25%, Hard Coating (3H)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160@60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (USB-A, 2ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes (USB-C, 1ea)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x2

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    19V, 7.37A

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.2 x 597.4 x 239.3

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 226 x 507

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.2 x 429.4 x 49.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.3

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB-C

    Yes (Korea) / No (Overseas)

  • Remote Controller

    Yes (Slim Remote)

  • Others (Accessory)

    Cable holder 1EA

