27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400

Large Display Immersion
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Vivid Colour & HDR
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
Tilt Adjustable Stand
Clean and Bright HDR
The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
SDR
-
HDR Effect ON
HDR Effect to SDR Content
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive Gaming Experience
27UP600 boosts the new era of 4K HDR video gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, but also by helping you win battles, Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Vividly and Realistically
HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 colour space.
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y24
STANDARD
-
CE
Yes
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
Yes
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.4
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
48W (19V / 2.53A)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
712 x 436 x 154mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 454.8 x 211.5mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
6.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
4.3
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
