27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400

27UP600K-W

27UP600K-W

27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400

Key Features

  27-inch UHD 4K IPS display
  DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
  VESA DisplayHDR 400
  Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer
  Tilt Adjustable Stand
More

LG UHD 4K Monitor

Gaming scene with exceptional clarity, and details in LG UHD 4K display

Details Mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor enables you to enjoy 4K and HDR content as you've dreamed of.

Large Display Immersion

27" IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Vivid Colour & HDR

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Feature

Tilt Adjustable Stand

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.

  • SDR
  • HDR

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • SDR
  • HDR Effect ON

HDR Effect to SDR Content

LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor can virtually transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. It helps to improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% Typical offering True Colors and Wide View
IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True Colours and Wide View

IPS display 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum provides outstanding colour accuracy and wide viewing angle, so it delivers high-fidelity colour for reproducing vivid scenes for helping you to have enough fun in entertainment content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

27UP600 boosts the new era of 4K HDR video gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, but also by helping you win battles, Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR video gaming

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Conventional
  • DAS

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.

  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 colour space.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

*The remote control is NOT included in the package.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y24

STANDARD

  • CE

    Yes

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    Yes

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR 400

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    48W (19V / 2.53A)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    712 x 436 x 154mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 454.8 x 211.5mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    6.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.8

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.3

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

What people are saying

