31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) Monitor with USB Type-C™

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Display
31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
HDR10 & DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Feature
Tilt, Height and Pivot
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
DisplayPort 1.4 & USB 3.0
-
SDR
-
HDR
HDR10
Detailed Contrast
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 60W), all at the same time over a single cable.
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Features focused on the Gaming
Immersive Gaming Experience
32UP83AK not only brings the thrills with decent image and sound but also provides Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer for the gaming experience.
The gaming car scene from Immersive true 4K HDR console game with MAXXAUDIO®
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync
React Faster to Opponents
Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Black Stabilizer
Attack First in Dark
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents
Vividly and Realistically
HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR technology in support of DCI-P3 colour space.
Playing a live football match in Ultra HD 4K HDR from the streaming service
*The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating 4K video content in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
Ergonomic Design
Easy and Comfortable
The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.
Ergonomic design with features of Tilt, Pivot and height adjustment.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
60W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
210W (19.5V / 10.8A)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
-
Speaker
5W x 2
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 507 x 226
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 597.6 x 239.3(Up)
714.3 x 487.6 x 239.3(Down)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.3
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)