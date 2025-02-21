Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) Monitor with USB Type-C™

32UP83AK-W

32UP83AK-W

31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) Monitor with USB Type-C™

  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • +30 degree side view
  • side view
  • rear view
  • +15 degree rear view
  • close-up view of ports
  • side view of the monitor moving downwards for height adjustment
  • front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees in a portrait view
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
+30 degree side view
side view
rear view
+15 degree rear view
close-up view of ports
side view of the monitor moving downwards for height adjustment
front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees in a portrait view

Key Features

  • 31.5-inch UHD 4K
  • HDR10 with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
  • USB Type-C™
  • 3-Side virtually Borderless Design
  • 5W x 2 Speaker
More

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Gaming scene with exceptional clarity, and details in LG UHD 4K display

Details Mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor enables you to enjoy 4K and HDR content as you've dreamed of.

Display

31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

HDR10 & DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Feature

Tilt, Height and Pivot

 

Connectivity

USB Type-C™

DisplayPort 1.4 & USB 3.0

  • SDR

  • HDR

HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 60W), all at the same time over a single cable.

4K Display

4K

Display

Data Transfer

Data

Transfer

Up to 60W of Power Delivery

Up to 60W

of Power Delivery

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Features focused on the Gaming

Immersive Gaming Experience

32UP83AK not only brings the thrills with decent image and sound but also provides Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer for the gaming experience.

The gaming car scene from Immersive true 4K HDR console game with MAXXAUDIO®

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Conventional

  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF

  • ON

Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR technology in support of DCI-P3 colour space.

Playing a live football match in Ultra HD 4K HDR from the streaming service

*The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating 4K video content in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.

*The remote control is NOT included in the package.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Pivot adjustable monitor

Pivot

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Ergonomic design with features of Tilt, Pivot and height adjustment.

Print

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    210W (19.5V / 10.8A)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 226

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 597.6 x 239.3(Up)
    714.3 x 487.6 x 239.3(Down)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.3

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • USB-C

    Yes

