31.5" UltraFine 4K HDR monitor

32UR500K-B

front view

LG UltraFine Monitor 4K.

Details mastered

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 31.5-inch display, you can work efficiently and immerse yourself in streaming.

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display

31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160)

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Image quality

HDR10

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

Feature

Tilt Adjustable

Features focused on the gaming

Immersive gaming

32UR500K not only brings thrills with its decent image and stereo sound (featuring Waves MaxxAudio®), but also provides Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer for a realistic gaming experience.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

React swiftly

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Black Stabilizer

Step ahead in the dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Enjoy 4K and HDR contents

Visual splendor

Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide colour range on the LG UltraFine 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 colour space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 32UR500K in the LG.com Support Menu.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

The One Click Stand makes to install easily without any other equipment and sets a suitable position through convenient tilt adjustment.

One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~15˚

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    48W (19V 2.53A)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    807x214x507

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3x512x223.3

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3x512x223.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.2

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

What people are saying

