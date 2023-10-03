About Cookies on This Site

42.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

43UN700-B

Massive 4K Suited for Mixed Usage

The LG 43UN700 enables professional and optimal performance with enhanced picture quality on a 42.5-inch enormous screen.

Discover Spaces for Working Together

Large size with wide viewing angles allow you to comfortably collaborate with colleagues for better work efficiency.

Get in Trim and Comfort

With USB Type-C, you can increase your data and power up to 60W through a single cable. In addition, expanded inputs with an adjustable stand allows you to connect to a range of devices and clear up your desktop, helping to improve your work efficiency.

Really Big Screen to Increase Enjoyment

43UN700's 42.5 inch large and high resolution display with supporting HDR, can ensure a truly realistic gaming experience. 10Wx2 stereo speakers with Rich Bass allows for fully immersive gameplay.


Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Enjoy More Contents Conveniently

As supporting 4PBP and PIP which are included in the OnScreen control*, you can enjoy streaming media while doing web surfing and online shopping, as well as watch videos through DVD players on a single large screen.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com.

Compatible with Various Devices

The 43UN700 offers expanded interface, supports USB type-C™ as well as various connectivity options*, which can connect simultaneously up to four different multimedia devices. So you can configure your own multiplex and enjoy more content.

*HDMI x 4, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 and USB 3.0 x 2.

Creative Work Atmosphere

The 43UN700 is a satisfying solution for you who want to manage all creative works on a single large screen. It enables you to active diverse creation tools required for your work at the same time.
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

42.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

8ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2020

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2451 x 0.2451

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

8ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

107.9

Size [Inch]

42.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

PBP

2PBP/4PBP

PIP

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Display Port

YES

USB-C

YES

Remote Controller

YES

SOUND

Rich Bass

YES

Speaker

10W x 2

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

95W

Type

Built-in Power

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

200 x 200

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1065 x 658 x 285

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

967 x 575.2 x 70.6

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

967 x 647.6 x 275

Weight in Shipping [kg]

21.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

13.8

Weight with Stand [kg]

17.5

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(4ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

60W

