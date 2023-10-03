About Cookies on This Site

27" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

27UD88-W

27" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PANEL SPECIFICATIONS

Screen Size Class (diagonal)

27" Class (27" diagonal)

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

SRGB 99%

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.1554mm x 0.1554mm

Response Time

5ms (High)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness (cd/m2)

Typical 350nits, Min 280nits

Contrast Ratio(Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

Contrast Ratio - DFC

Mega, On/Off

Viewing Angle

178/178 (CR≥10)

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI 2.0

2

DisplayPort (ver1.2)

1

USB 3.0

2

USB C

Yes

USB 3.0 Quick Charge

Yes (x1, PD, DP Alt. Mode, Data), UHD@60Hz

POWER

Type

140W Adapter

Input

100 ~ 240Vac, 50/60Hz

SPECIAL FEATURES

sRGB

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP (2.2)

Yes

PBP

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Factory Calibrated

Yes

H/W Calibration (True Colour Pro)

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

SUPER+Resolution

Yes

Black Equalizer

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

FreeSync

Yes

Marker

Yes

DICOM Mode

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Without Stand (WxHxD)

24.2" x 1.7" x 14.4"

With Stand (WxHxD)

24.2" x 8.1" x 16.7"

Box (WxDxH)

835 X 171 X 476

With Stand Weight

13.3 lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Power Cord

Yes

USB Type C to C

Yes (1m Cable, PD+DP+Data, UHD@60Hz)

USB Type A to C

Yes (1m Cable, USB Data)

HDMI™

Yes

Display Port

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes(OnScreen Control)

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

KC

Yes

ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

ErP

Yes

EPEAT

Yes (Gold)

ROHS, REACH

Yes

Ultra HD (Europe)

Yes

Windows 8

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

USB-C PD+DP Alt.Mode

Yes

FreeSync

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192199750

