27” Class 4K UHD IPS LED HDR Monitor with Adjustable Stand (27” Diagonal)

27UL550-W

HDR 10

Meet the UHD 4K HDR Monitor

This monitor is compatible with HDR10 to represent details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range contents.
IPS with sRGB 98% (Typ.)

True Colour and Wider View

LG IPS display has extraordinary colour accuracy, covering 98 of the sRGB colour spectrum. It also has a wider viewing angle, so it's even easier to enjoy true colour visuals.

Colour Calibrated

It is Colour Calibrated to help maintain accurate colour on the screen and prevent gradual changes, so it preserves the original intend colour.
RADEON FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

Radeon FreeSync™ reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate enabling smoother motion and less stuttering in demanding games.

Customized Modes for Any Game

Users can choose FPS or RTS mode, and customize. The settings can be adjusted and optimized for any type of game.

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

LG's Black Stabilizer helps make dark scenes bright so it's easier to find the competition.
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.
Ergonomic Stand

Versatile Elegance

The curved base enhances stability for dependable performance. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and angle of the monitor for comfortable viewing experience. Also, this monitor can be hung on the wall.

HDCP 2.2 Compatible

Connect with confidence : This LG 4K monitor is compatible with the latest HDCP 2.2 copy protection, so it will display video from 4K streaming services, game consoles and Ultra HD Blu-ray disc players.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. 5:9 preview is not available.
All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

27Inch

Size (cm)

68.4cm

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch

0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

Brightness (Min.)

250 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

300 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

RADEON FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

Headphone out

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100 - 240 Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

36W

Power Consumption (Max.)

41W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

26W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

622.6 x 572.2 x 230.0 mm (Up)
622.6 x 462.2 x 230.0 mm (Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

622.6 x 371.0 x 45.8 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

704 x 518 x 192 mm

Weight with Stand

6.0kg

Weight without Stand

4.4kg

Weight in Shipping

8.6kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

UPC CODE

UPC

719192629820

