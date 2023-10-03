About Cookies on This Site

32" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with HDR10 (31.5" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

32" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with HDR10 (31.5" Diagonal)

32UD99-W

32" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with HDR10 (31.5" Diagonal)

32UD99-W
Print

All Spec

FEATURE

Multi - Size (Inch)

31.5

Multi - Panel Type

IPS

Multi - Color Gamut (CIE1931)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE 1976)

Multi - Color Depth(Number of Colors)

10bit(8bit + A-FRC)

Multi - Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.18159 x 0.18159

Multi - Aspect Ratio

16:9

Multi - Resolution

3840 x 2160

Multi - Brightness(Typ.)

Typical 350nits, Min 280nits

Multi - Contrast Ratio(Original)

1300:1 (Typ)

Multi - (DFC)

Mega, On/Off

Multi - (GTG)

5ms (High)

Multi - Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

178/178 (CR≥10)

Multi - Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare)

Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI (Signal Input)

Yes x2 (ver 2.0)

DisplayPort (Signal Input)

Yes x1 (ver 1.2)

USB type-C (Signal Input)

Yes x1 (ver 3.1 - Gen1) PD 60W / DP Alternate Mode / Data

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Rear

Headphone Out (Audio Output)

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Input)

Rear

SPEAKER

Type

Rich Bass

Audio Output

5W x 2

POWER

Input/Output - Type

Adapter (180W)

Input/Output - Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Consumption - Normal On(factory out condition Typ.)

52W

Consumption - Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2W

Consumption-DC Off(Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

H-Frequency (HDMI)

30 ~ 135kHz

V-Frequency (HDMI)

56 ~ 61Hz

H-Frequency (DisplayPort)

30 ~ 135kHz

V-Frequency (DisplayPort)

56 ~ 61Hz

V-Frequency (FreeSync)

40 ~ 60Hz (HDMI / DP)

USB-C - H-Frequency

30 ~ 135kHz

USB-C - V-Frequency

56 ~ 61Hz

RESOLUTION

HDMI (PC)

3840x2160@60Hz

DP (PC)

3840x2160@60Hz

USB-C (PC)

3840x2160@60Hz

HDMI (Video)

3840x2160@60Hz

USB-C (Video)

3840x2160@60Hz

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 Joystick

Key Type

Joystick

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

Off (Power LED ON : White Blinking)

Key Location

Bottom

OSD

Country (Languange)

Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Japanese, Korean

Number of Language (Languange)

17

SPECIAL FEATURE

USB_Down

2 downstream (No Service Only Port, ver 3.1 gen1)

PC

WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1

Video

WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1

sRGB

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

HDMI & DP, Yes (2.2)

PBP

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Flicker safe

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Factory Calibrated

Yes

H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

SUPER+Resolution

Yes

Black Equalizer

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

FreeSync

Yes

Quick Charge

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

COLOR

Front

Silver spray

B/Cover

White

Stand

White / Silver spray

Base

Silver Spray

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5º ~ 20º

Height (mm)

110mm

Pivot

Yes

SIZE/WEIGHT

Set (with Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))

713.8 X 259.2 X 485.4

Set (without Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))

713.8 X 44.6 X 410.2

Box (mm)

927 X 213 X 516

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

Set (with Stand - Weight)

8.4

Set (without Stand) (Kg)

6.5

Box (Kg)

13.4

Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

216 / 432 / 528

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

Detached

Box Printing Type

Off-set

Handle

Handle

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

EPEAT Gold (US only)

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

KC

Yes

ErP

Yes

ROHS, REACH

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

USB type-C PD+DP Alt.Mode

Yes(VESA only)

FreeSync

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

DP to DP

Yes

HDMI

Yes

USB Type C to C

Yes (1.8m Cable, PD+DP, UHD@60Hz)

USB Type A to C

Yes (Gender)

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

Calibration Report(Paper)

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes (True Color Pro, On Screen Control, Dual Controller)

