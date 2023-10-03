About Cookies on This Site

Ultimate Gaming Experience 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD IPS Monitor

34UC88-B

34UC88-B

Ultimate Gaming Experience 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD IPS Monitor

All Spec

PANEL

Brightness

300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Screen Resolution

3440 x 1440

Screen Size (Inches)

34” Curved

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2325 x 0.2325

Viewing Angle

178/178 (CR≥10)

Colour Depth

10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B

Contrast Ratio

1000:1 (Typ)

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (High)

POWER

Input

100~240V

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

0.3W

Normal Consumption on (Typical)

65W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Set with stand (WxDxH)

817.6 x 252.4 x 447.8mm | 32.1” x 9.9” x 17.6”

Set without stand (WxDxH)

817.6 x 88.7 x 360.8mm | 32.1” x 3.4” x 14.2”

Set with Stand

8.3kg, 18.29lbs

Set without Stand

6.2kg, 13.66lbs

Box (WxDxH)

977 x 207 x 505mm | 38.4” x 8.1” x 19.8”

Box

11.5kg, 25.35lbs

INPUTS

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

USB

Yes

FEATURES

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Pivot / Height Adjustable

No / Yes

VESA Compatible Wall Mount

100 x 100

Speakers

Yes

UPC CODE

UPC Code

719192199811

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

