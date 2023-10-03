We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor (34" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Screen Size Class (diagonal)
-
34"
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRGB over 99%
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
8bits, 16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.312 mm x 0.310 mm
-
Response Time
-
5ms (High)
-
Refresh Rate
-
75Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
Mega
-
Viewing Angle
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
HDMI (ver 1.4)
-
2
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100~240V
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Ratio
-
Wide, Original
-
PIP
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Game mode
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
Screen Split 2.0 (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-5~20 Degree
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
32.7" x 14.7" x 2"
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
32.7" x 18.1" x 8.4"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
35.6" x 20.2" x 5.3"
-
With Stand Weight
-
15 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
19.6 lbs
-
VESA® Size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
TCO
-
Yes (6.0)
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
-
Yes
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
-
Yes
-
Windows
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labor
-
UPC
-
719192199385
-
Speaker
-
Not available
