35'' Curved UltraWide QHD HDR Monitor with FreeSync™

Specs

Reviews

Support

35'' Curved UltraWide QHD HDR Monitor with FreeSync™

35WN65C-B

35'' Curved UltraWide QHD HDR Monitor with FreeSync™

35WN65C-B-Front view
All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

35"

Curved

Yes

Panel Type

VA

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.238 x 0.240 mm

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (GTG)

Refresh Rate

100Hz

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Brightness

300cd/m²

Contrast Ratio

2500:1

Viewing Angle

178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x 2

DisplayPort

Yes x 1

Headphone Out

Yes

USB Up-stream

Yes x 1

USB Down-stream

Yes x 2

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

Less than 0.5W

DC Off (Max.)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

45W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Colour Weakness Mode

Yes

Adaptive Sync

AMD FreeSync™

Black Stabilizer®

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync®

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10

HDR Effect

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

Speaker Output

7W x 2

Maxx Audio

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

With Stand (WxHxD)

32.7" x 22.6" x 9.9"/32.7" x 18.2" x 9.9"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

32.7" x 14.7" x 3.7"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

39.4" x 20.9" x 8.4"

With Stand Weight

18.3 lbs

Without Stand Weight

14.6 lbs

Shipping Weight

26.9 lbs

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Wall Mount Size (mm)

100 x 100 mm

Display Port

Yes

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

Yes

HDMI

Yes

GENERAL

2020 Model

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

What people are saying