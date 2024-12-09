We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
An immersive 4K UHD experience with 0.94 short throw ratio
Even in tight spaces, LG short throw projector provides a high-definition large screen with a short projection distance.
*It can project an 40-inch screen from a distance of 0.79m, a 150-inch screen from a distance of 3.04m, and a 300-inch screen from a distance of 6.12m.
Real 4K laser
High definition clarity to large audience
LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD laser technology.
|5,000 ANSI Lumens
Boost power of presentation
5,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.
Scalable & adaptive projector
Fits to any business
Enterprise : efficiency & productivity
The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.
Education : effective audiovisual class
Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.
Entertainment : easy and accurate installation
It provides a large screen at a closer distance by the short throw projection and helps to set the optimal indoor golf environment.
One cable, five signals with HDBaseT™
HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG ProBeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.
Flexible and easy installation
With zoom x1.2 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.
12 Point Warping
More simply and detailedly
You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.
The smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI projector
Sufficiently compact size
LG BU53RG, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also 4K high-resolution and 5,000 ANSI Lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.
The Smallest WUXGA 5,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size.
20,000 hrs. longer-lasting laser
Steady-clear & cost-effect
The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.
-
6,000 movies without light source change
If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.
-
The initial brightness lasts longer
The LG ProBeam with its laser light source keeps its initial brightness longer without the high cost of lamp replacements.
SuperSign
The easy way to manage and maintenance
By supporting signage-optimized functions, various solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors are provided.
LG SuperSign CMS
It is a content management software solution optimized for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, then manages content creation and editing, scheduling, and distribution.
LG SuperSign Control+
SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.
LG ConnectedCare
It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, guaranteeing stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.
LG Projection Calculator
You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
YES
-
Remote Control - Normal
YES
-
Warranty Card
YES
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5,000
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
FEATURES
-
Background Image
YES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Blank
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
4/9/15/25-point warping, HV warping
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Mid/Max)
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
Yes (On / Off)
-
Expert controlvADJ
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HDR
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
Signage webOS 6.0
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES (except Music)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
Yes (Phone Jack)
-
HDMI
2
-
IP control
Yes
-
RJ45
1
-
RS-232C
Yes (1In, 1 Out)
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs.
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Med.
27 dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29 dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Off (Max)
26 dB(A)
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
400W
-
Power Supply
100V–240V @ 50–60 Hz (Built-in PSU)
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
40"–300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
Wide 2017 / Tele 2454 (100")
-
Throw Ratio
0.94–1.14
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
1.2x
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear VoiceⅢ)
-
Output
10W (5W+5W)
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%
