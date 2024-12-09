Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

BU53RG

LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

Front view

LG ProBeam-Logo.

LG ProBeam projector.

Designed for business Innovation

Display

4K UHD(3840x2160) Laser

5,000 ANSI Lumens

Usability

Short Throw

Zoom x 1.2

Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% 

Efficient management

SuperSign

LG Connected Care

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

An immersive 4K UHD experience with 0.94 short throw ratio 

Even in tight spaces, LG short throw projector provides a high-definition large screen with a short projection distance.

Projector projection scene.

*It can project an 40-inch screen from a distance of 0.79m, a 150-inch screen from a distance of 3.04m, and a 300-inch screen from a distance of 6.12m.

Real 4K laser

High definition clarity to large audience

LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD laser technology.

The crisp and clear high definition of 4K UHD.

5,000 ANSI Lumens

Boost power of presentation

5,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.

Scalable & adaptive projector

Fits to any business

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity .
Bildung : Effektiver audiovisueller Unterricht.
Entertainment : Easy and accurate installation.
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity .
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class.
Entertainment : Easy and accurate installation.

Enterprise : efficiency & productivity

The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

Education : effective audiovisual class

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.

Entertainment : easy and accurate installation

It provides a large screen at a closer distance by the short throw projection and helps to set the optimal indoor golf environment.

One cable, five signals with HDBaseT™

HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG ProBeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.

Flexible and easy installation

With zoom x1.2 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

  • Zoom x1.2

  • Lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%)

12 Point Warping

More simply and detailedly

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.

The smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI projector

Sufficiently compact size

LG BU53RG, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also 4K high-resolution and 5,000 ANSI Lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.

The Smallest WUXGA 5,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size.

20,000 hrs. longer-lasting laser

Steady-clear & cost-effect

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.

  •

    6,000 movies without light source change

    If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.

  • The initial brightness lasts longer

    The LG ProBeam with its laser light source keeps its initial brightness longer without the high cost of lamp replacements.

SuperSign

The easy way to manage and maintenance

By supporting signage-optimized functions, various solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors are provided.

LG SuperSign CMS

It is a content management software solution optimized for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, then manages content creation and editing, scheduling, and distribution.

LG SuperSign Control+

SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.

LG ConnectedCare

It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, guaranteeing stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.

Real-time Monitoring.

1. Real-time monitoring

B2B Call Center : Request Assistance.

2. B2B call center : request assistance

SE Preparation : Mobile Diagnosis.

3. SE preparation : mobile diagnosis

Site Visit by Service Engineer.

4. Site visit by service engineer

Troubleshooting.

5. Troubleshooting

Issue Resolved.

6. Issue resolved

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    YES

  • Remote Control - Normal

    YES

  • Warranty Card

    YES

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    5,000

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

FEATURES

  • Background Image

    YES

  • Black Level Control

    YES

  • Blank

    YES

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    YES

  • Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

    YES

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    YES

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    YES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    4/9/15/25-point warping, HV warping

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    YES

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes (Min/Mid/Max)

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    Yes (On / Off)

  • Expert controlvADJ

    YES

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    YES

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    YES

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    YES

  • HDR

    YES

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    YES

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    YES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    Signage webOS 6.0

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    YES

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Setting Guide

    YES (Bean Bird)

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    YES (except Music)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    Yes (Phone Jack)

  • HDMI

    2

  • IP control

    Yes 

  • RJ45

    1

  • RS-232C

    Yes (1In, 1 Out)

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs.

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27 dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29 dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Off (Max)

    26 dB(A)

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    400W

  • Power Supply

    100V–240V @ 50–60 Hz (Built-in PSU)

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40"–300"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    Wide 2017 / Tele 2454 (100")

  • Throw Ratio

    0.94–1.14

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    1.2x

SOUND

  • Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear VoiceⅢ)

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%

