LG CineBeam HU915QB Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector - Black
Display
DCI-P3 100% Plus colour gamut
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Technology
Ultra Short Throw
Brightness Optimizer II
Usability
webOS
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
2.2Ch 40W Sound
Cinematic Viewing with Accurate Colour Reproduction
*DCI-P3 100% Plus colour gamut.
*Compared to LG HU85L, the value may vary depending on the external environment or others.
Vivid and Clear Picture Quality
Comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
Just a Span for Overwhelmingly Large Screen
*It can project a 90-inch screen from a distance of 5.6cm, a 100-inch screen from a distance of 9.8cm, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 18.3cm.
Auto Brightness
Auto Brightness
*To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’.
*During using this function, Energy saving and IRIS Mode are disabled.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
-
Bright Room ModeIris’s maximum aperture
-
Dark Room ModeIris’s minimum aperture
Iris Mode
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
-
Image is brightFull laser current, to make image bright
-
Image is darkLower laser current, to make image darker
Adaptive Contrast
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
3700
-
Contrast Ratio
-
2,000,000:1
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30dB(A)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%↑
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Screen Size
-
90"~120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
Set to wall: 100"@10cm, Standard: 100"@42cm
-
Throw Ratio
-
0.19
-
Projection Offset
-
1.2
-
Life Hours
-
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
3Ch Laser
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
-
40W (2.2ch)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
-
YES (Pass through)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
680 x 347 x 128
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
13.1
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Audio out
-
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
3
-
RJ45
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
IP control
-
YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
YES
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
-
YES (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (On / Off)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
YES (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
YES
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Premium CP
-
YES
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Setting Guide
-
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
YES (4K)
-
Upscaler
-
YES (4K)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
YES
-
Background Image
-
YES
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2
-
HDR
-
HDR10, HLG
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
HDR Tone Mapping
-
YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Real Cinema
-
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Smooth Gradation
-
YES
-
TruMotion
-
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
-
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
-
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
-
YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode
-
YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)
-
Dynamic Black
-
YES
-
FILMMAKER mode
-
YES
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
-
LG ThinQ
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
350W
-
Power Supply
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
