LG CineBeam HU915QB Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector - Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Front view
Your Own Cinema From Inches Away.

Your Own Cinema From Inches Away

Display

 

DCI-P3 100% Plus colour gamut
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Technology

 

Ultra Short Throw
Brightness Optimizer II

Usability

 

webOS
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
2.2Ch 40W Sound

DCI-P3 100% Plus colour gamut

Cinematic Viewing with Accurate Colour Reproduction

With DCI-P3 100% Plus colour gamut, it provides immersive cinematic experience with accurate colour reproduction. Additionally, enjoy a more subtle movie image with high-definition colour reproduction in a darker environment.

*DCI-P3 100% Plus colour gamut.

3 Channel Laser Gen.2

By featuring the latest 3 Channel Laser technology that uses RGB separate primary colours and provides 30% brighter colour expression* than the previous generation, LG HU915QB can express a vivid picture while virtually preventing colour loss.

*Compared to LG HU85L, the value may vary depending on the external environment or others.

Real 4K UHD Laser Projector

Vivid and Clear Picture Quality

With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers precisive details up to 120-inch screen. With 2M:1 contrast ratio it can express the deep darkness and brightness.

Comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD.

*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

Ultra Short Throw

Just a Span for Overwhelmingly Large Screen

LG CineBeam gives vivid imagery within a remarkably short throw distance (0.19 Throw Ratio*). Create an impressive home cinema screen up to 120 inches.

*It can project a 90-inch screen from a distance of 5.6cm, a 100-inch screen from a distance of 9.8cm, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 18.3cm.

Kvadrat Re-wool

Designed for Harmonic Interior

By applying a premium material from Kvadrat Re-wool which is crafted using 45% recycled wool, its environmentally friendly textile seamlessly blends in your home interior.
Brightness Optimizer II.

Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ

Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ includes Auto Brightness and Iris Mode, and Adaptive Contrast.

Bright Room

Dark Room

Auto Brightness

Recognizing the ambient light environment by the built-in ambient sensor, 'energy saving level' is automatically set, thereby providing screen brightness optimized for the surrounding environment. (Bright Room: Energy Saving Min.)

Auto Brightness

Recognizing the ambient light environment by the built-in ambient sensor, 'energy saving level' is automatically set, thereby providing screen brightness optimized for the surrounding environment. (Dark Room: Energy Saving Med.)

*To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’.
*During using this function, Energy saving and IRIS Mode are disabled.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

  • Bright Room Mode
    Iris’s maximum aperture
  • Dark Room Mode
    Iris’s minimum aperture

Iris Mode

Depending on lighting condition of viewing environment, you can change iris mode.

*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

  • Image is bright
    Full laser current, to make image bright
  • Image is dark
    Lower laser current, to make image darker

Adaptive Contrast

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output to image, in order to create a high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.

*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in apps.

The Smart Way to Access Content

With webOS 6.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney , YouTube and Apple TV.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Apple AirPlay 2
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit

Let's Share Your Content at Home

With LG smart projector, simply share your entertainment from supported Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, and Mac - using AirPlay to the high-definition large screen.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

2.2 Ch 40W Sound.
2.2 Ch 40W Sound

Incredible Surround Sound Experience

With the improved 2.2Ch 40W sound, you can enjoy cinematic sound virtually similar to a real movie theater.
Expanded Ports

Variety of Connectivity with Various Devices

With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Optical Digital Audio OUT, and a LAN port, HU915QB supports stable interfaces.

4/9/15 Point WARPING

With the improved 4/9/15 Point WARPING supporting not only 4-corner but also 9-point and 15-point warping functions, you can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen.

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

3700

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

26dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

28dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%↑

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

90"~120"

Standard (lens to wall)

Set to wall: 100"@10cm, Standard: 100"@42cm

Throw Ratio

0.19

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1.2

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

Type

3Ch Laser

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Output

40W (2.2ch)

Dolby Atmos compatible

YES (Pass through)

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

680 x 347 x 128

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

13.1

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

3

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

IP control

YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES (4 Leg)

Local Key

YES

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

YES

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Warranty Card

YES

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

Remote Control - Motion

YES (Magic Lighting Remote)

FEATURES

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

YES

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

YES

Contents Suggestion

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (On / Off)

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

YES (eARC)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

YES

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

YES

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

YES

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 6.0 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Premium CP

YES

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

Self Diagnosis

YES

Setting Guide

YES (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

YES

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

YES (4K)

Upscaler

YES (4K)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

White balance setting (Expert control)

YES

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

YES

Background Image

YES

HDCP

HDCP 2.2

HDR

HDR10, HLG

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

HDR Tone Mapping

YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

Real Cinema

YES (up to 4096x2160)

Smooth Gradation

YES

TruMotion

YES (up to 4096x2160)

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

AI Speaker Compatibility

Apple Homekit works-with

Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)

Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)

Dynamic Black

YES

FILMMAKER mode

YES

HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

YES

Voice Recognition - Buit-in

LG ThinQ

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

350W

Power Supply

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

What people are saying

Buy Directly

