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30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator

30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator

LF18CO000V
Front view of 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
Front view of 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V
LG 30" 18 cu.ft. Counter-Depth French 3-Door Refrigerator, LF18CO000V

Key Features

  • Counter-Depth
  • Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles
  • Modern Design
  • Smudge Resistant Finish
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
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Counter-Depth

Keep it seamless

Thanks to its slightly shallower depth, LG counter-depth refrigerators align with countertops and cabinetry for a sleek and built-in look, without the high-end price tag.

LF18CO000V

Modern Design_Desktop_Hero

*Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles

Take another glimpse every time you walk by this fresh design from LG and take in the contemporary vibe. Flat panels are enhanced with discreet pocket handles that offer easy access.

Modern Design

Designed with Style in Mind

This modern flat door design doesn't compromise on style. Discreet, easy-access pocket handles complement the flat door for a sleek, elevated look to your kitchen.

LF18CO000V

LF18CO000V

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save money. Save energy.

This ENERGY STAR® Certified LG refrigerator exceeds minimum federal energy standards to positively impact your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

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