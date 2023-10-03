About Cookies on This Site

29 cu. ft. Smart Standard-Depth MAX™ 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Full-Convert Drawer™

LF29S8330S

LF29S8330S

29 cu. ft. Smart Standard-Depth MAX™ 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Full-Convert Drawer™

Space When You Need It.

Space When You Need It.

Get sizeable space for groceries in a great feature-packed refrigerator. Nothing beats the convenience of having more food when you need it, and with a generous 29 cu. ft. of space, you'll have room and room to grow.

Fridge or Freezer-You Decide

MAX out your space with more room for fresh or frozen foods with the versatile Full-Convert Drawer™. Choose from 5 temperature settings to create optimal storage for wine, deli items, cold drinks, meats and seafood, or frozen favorites. Flexibility to convert from fridge to freezer and back again with just a touch. Fit everything from your latest grocery run to that oversized ice cream cake. Adjustable dividers keep everything neat and organized.

Designed With Style in Mind

MAX out your fit with this sleek, seamless design from LG and take in the contemporary vibe. Discreet, easy-access pocket handles complement the flat door to elevate your kitchen style game.

*Product image for feature reference purposes only. Actual product may vary.

Slam No More

MAX out your fit with a slam-resistant refrigerator door. Soft-close hinges “catch” the door to allow it to close softly and quietly — and keep it from slamming shut. Not only does it keep the peace in your kitchen, but it also protects little hands that may be searching for an afternoon snack.

Cool Guard Interior

Wall panels help maintain your chill with premium style.*
*Than other LG models. Based on LG internal tests between LFXS30796D and LRFDS3006S and in combination with Linear Cooling and Smart Cooling technologies.
LF29S8330S

29 cu. ft. Smart Standard-Depth MAX™ 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Full-Convert Drawer™