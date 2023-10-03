About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Star

The Look You Love Without the Fuss1

The Look You Love Without the Fuss

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG's PrintProof™ fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style.
What Is Counter-Depth?<br>1

What Is Counter-Depth?

LG counter-depth refrigerators align with countertops and cabinetry for a uniform profile, creating a sophisticated built-in look without the high-end price tag.
Fresher is Better with DoorCooling<sup>+</sup>3

Fresher is Better with DoorCooling

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding DoorCooling to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.
Peace Of Mind1

Peace Of Mind

When you buy a refrigerator, you don't want to worry that it won't last. Because the Linear Compressor motor uses fewer moving parts and operates more efficiently, LG confidently backs the motor with a 10-year warranty.
Easy in. Easy out1

Easy in. Easy out

The Smart Pull® handle makes opening and closing the freezer quick and easy. All it takes is a simple lift of the handle for effortless access to your freezer.

Call, Connect, Resolve

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.
An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model GBB72NSDFN, B607S, GF-6570PL, GSX961MCVZ..
The result may vary in actual usage.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
DoorCooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the timeneeded for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.

What people are saying