We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
36" 27 cu.ft. Counter-Depth MAX™ French 3-Door Refrigerator | Internal Water Dispenser | Ice Maker
36" 27 cu.ft. Counter-Depth MAX™ French 3-Door Refrigerator | Internal Water Dispenser | Ice Maker
The industry’s largest counter-depth fridge capacity*
Only LG delivers the ultra-large, 27 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge packaged in a counter-depth design for a seamless, built-in look.
Built-in style. Full size-capacity.
Stock up on everything you need and enjoy 25% more space* for your family favourite foods and drinks.
Built-in style. Full size-capacity.
*Based on an internal study utilizing average-sized cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.
Cooling technologies
Keep your food fresher up to twice as long* with LG's combination of signature cooling technologies.
*Than other LG models. Based on LG internal tests between LFXS30796D and LRFDS3006S and in combination with Linear Cooling and Smart Cooling technologies.
Feature Videos
LG Smart Cooling Plus
SmartDiagnosis™
Inverter Linear Compressor
ENERGY STAR®
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
Volume Total (cu.ft)
26.5
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
38" x 73" x 32"
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
632
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR® Certified
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
InstaView
No
Door-in-Door
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Finish (Door)
Black Stainless Steel
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Shelf_Folding
No
Door Basket_Moving Basket
No
Door Basket_Transparent
8
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Cantilevered
Yes (Hybrid)
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4 Split
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
Wide Pantry
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174039281
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR® Certified
Product Type
French Door (3Door)
Standard/Counter Depth
Counter Depth
CAPACITY
Volume Total (cu.ft)
26.5
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
8.7
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
17.8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Internal LED Display
LED Display
Door alarm
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (lb.)
249
Depth without door (inch)
24 3/4"
Depth without handle (inch)
29 1/8"
Depth with handle (inch)
31 5/8"
Gross Weight (lb.)
271
Height to Top of Case (inch)
68 7/8"
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
70 1/4"
Installation Clearance
Back 2"
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
38" x 73" x 32"
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 31 5/8"
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
43 5/8"
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
40"
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
44 7/8"
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Auto Closing Door Hinge
Yes (Left Door Only)
Door-in-Door
No
InstaView
No
Sabbath Mode
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Type
Pull Drawer
Drawer Divider
Yes
Drawer_Freezer
2 - tier organization
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
No
Freezer Light
Top LED
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
Internal
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)
Dispenser Light
No
Dual lce Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual
No
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
4.0
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
Water Filter Model Name
LT1000P
Water Filtration System
Internal (1 stage)
MATERIAL & FINISH
Handle Type
Bar (Easy Open)
Contour Door
Flat
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
Yes
Finish (Door)
Black Stainless Steel
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT
Convertible Drawer
No
Full-Convert Drawer
No
PERFORMANCE
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
632
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Proactive Customer Care
No
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Smart Learner Ver.
No
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Recommended Product