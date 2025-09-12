Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
36" 27 cu.ft. Counter-Depth MAX™ French 3-Door Refrigerator | Internal Water Dispenser | Ice Maker

LRFLC2706D
Key Features

  • Largest Counter Depth Capacity (27 cu. ft.)
  • Internal Water Dispenser
  • Ice Maker
  • Door Cooling+
  • Cool Guard
  • ThinQ®
The industry’s largest counter-depth fridge capacity*

Only LG delivers the ultra-large, 27 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge packaged in a counter-depth design for a seamless, built-in look.

Built-in style. Full size-capacity.

Stock up on everything you need and enjoy 25% more space* for your family favourite foods and drinks.

Built-in style. Full size-capacity.

*Based on an internal study utilizing average-sized cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.

Maximum Counter-Depth Capacity

Fits everything you need.

Maximum Counter-Depth Capacity

Get the built-in look and the storage capacity you crave.

Edge-to-Edge InstaView™ Window

Edge-to-Edge InstaView™ Window

Factory Installed Ice Maker

Factory Installed Ice Maker

Door Cooling+

Door Cooling+

Internal Water Dispenser and Ice Maker

Internal Water Dispenser and Ice Maker

Easily access fresh filtered water with the internal water dispenser. Fill your cup, pitcher or even a small sauce pot.

Cooling technologies

Keep your food fresher up to twice as long* with LG's combination of signature cooling technologies.

Linear Cooling™

Senses fluctuations and adjusts temperature within 1°F.

Door Cooling+

Blasts of cool air reaches all areas of the refrigerator.

Cool Guard Interior

Wall panels help maintain your chill with premium style

*Than other LG models. Based on LG internal tests between LFXS30796D and LRFDS3006S and in combination with Linear Cooling and Smart Cooling technologies.

Stylish design you can't wait to get your hands on

Stylish design you can't wait to get your hands on

LG’s Smudge Resistant finish resists fingerprints and smudges for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style. It easily wipes clean, so the only lasting impression is your excellent taste.
Peace of mind built-in

Peace of mind built-in

Now select LG appliances activated when you download the ThinQ® app and connect your smart appliance. Get recommended maintenance tips and usage reports to help keep your appliances running at their best. Plus receive alerts for potential problem before they arise.
Feature Videos

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LRFLC2706D
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
17.8
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 31 5/8"

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    26.5

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    38" x 73" x 32"

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    632

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR® Certified

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Black Stainless Steel

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    8

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Cantilevered

    Yes (Hybrid)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4 Split

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Wide Pantry

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174039281

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR® Certified

  • Product Type

    French Door (3Door)

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Counter Depth

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    26.5

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    8.7

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    17.8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    249

  • Depth without door (inch)

    24 3/4"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    29 1/8"

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    31 5/8"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    271

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    68 7/8"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    70 1/4"

  • Installation Clearance

    Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    38" x 73" x 32"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 31 5/8"

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    43 5/8"

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    40"

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    44 7/8"

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    Yes (Left Door Only)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Pull Drawer

  • Drawer Divider

    Yes

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 - tier organization

  • Durabase Solid Drawer Base

    No

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    Internal

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)

  • Dispenser Light

    No

  • Dual lce Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    4.0

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Water Filter Model Name

    LT1000P

  • Water Filtration System

    Internal (1 stage)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Bar (Easy Open)

  • Contour Door

    Flat

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

  • Convertible Drawer

    No

  • Full-Convert Drawer

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    632

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Learner Ver.

    No

