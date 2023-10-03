About Cookies on This Site

36" InstaView® Door-in-Door® with Craft Ice Maker

Specs

Reviews

Support

LRFVC2406S

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
23.5 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 30 3/4"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

15.4

Freezer (cu.ft.)

8.1

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

23.5

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

717

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Type

Integrated Ice & Water Dispenser

Measured Fill

Yes

Daily Ice Production (lbs)

3.5 lbs

Craft Ice™ Daily Ice Production (lbs)

0.4 lbs

IcePlus™ Production (lbs)

3.8 lbs

Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)

3.0 lbs + 3.5 lbs

Ice System

Slim SpacePlus®

Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice

Yes

Dispenser Light

Yes

Water Filter

LT1000P

COOLING

Inverter Linear Compressor

Yes

Door Cooling+

Yes

Smart Cooling Plus™ System

Yes

Temperature Sensors

9

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Evaporator

2

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Slim SpacePlus®

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

ADA Compliant

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (3 Fixed+1 Folding)

Folding Shelf

1

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crisper

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

Temperature Control Pantry

Digital Control

ColdSaver™ Glass Panel

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Micro Surface LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

InstaView® Door-in-Door®

Yes

Door-In-Door® with ColdSaver™Pane

Yes

Adjustable Door-in-Door® Bins

Yes

No. of Bins

8

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers

3-Tier Organization

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Drawer Divider

Yes

Dual Ice Maker

Yes

Freezer Light

Premium LED

Freezer Handle

SmartPull™ Handle

SMART FEATURES

WiFi Enabled

Yes

SmartThinQ®

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

All Available Colors

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel Black Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

30 3/4"

Depth without Handles

28 1/4"

Depth without Door

24"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

42 5/8"

Height to Top of Case

68 7/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

40"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2 1/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

276 lbs./ 300 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 33"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

1 Year

Sealed System

7 Years

Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Years

BRAND

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

36"

Yes

DEPTH

Counter Depth

Yes

UPC CODES

LRFVC2406D.ASBCNA0

048231803397

LRFVC2406S.ASTCNA0

048231803380

