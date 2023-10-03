About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
26 cu. ft. Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

26 cu. ft. Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice

LRYXC2606S

26 cu. ft. Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice

LRYXC2606S

BUILT-IN STYLE. FULL-SIZE CAPACITY.

BUILT-IN STYLE. FULL-SIZE CAPACITY.

INTRODUCING The Newest Counter-Depth MAX Refrigerator, Featuring Four Types of Ice

Only LG delivers the ultra-large, 26 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge in a counter-depth design for a seamless, built-in look.

4 Types of Ice

Ice makers automatically create NEW mini cubed ice, standard ice cubes, crushed ice, and slow-melting round Craft Ice™, for all your entertaining needs.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LRYXC2606S
CAPACITY
25.5 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 29 1/8"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

16.9

Freezer (cu.ft.)

8.6

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

25.5

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

699

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Dispenser UVnano

Yes

In-door Ice Maker

Yes (1)

In-door Ice maker Ice Type

Cubed/Crushed

In-door Ice maker Daily Production

3.0/3.3(IcePlus) lbs.

In-door Ice maker Storage Capacity

3.0 lbs.

No. Freezer Ice maker

Yes (2)

Freezer Ice maker Ice Type

Craft & Mini Cubed

Freezer Ice maker Daily Production

3 or 6 ea 1.5/1.7 (IcePlus) lbs.

Freezer Ice maker Storage Capacity

27 ea/4.0 lbs.

Ice Plus

Yes

Filteration System

1 stage

Filter

LT1000P

Dispenser Light Decoration

Yes

COOLING

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter

Evaporator

Yes (1)

Multi Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Sensors

3

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Smooth Touch Control/White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

ADA Compliant

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (3 Fixed+1 Retractable)

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector/Tempered Glass

Shelf Trim

Metallic Decor

No. of Crisper Bins

2

Pantry (Glide N Serve)

Yes (Temp. Control)

CoolGuard™

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Light

Yes

Light (Back lit lighting)

Yes

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Bins

4 (Left Door), 4 (Right Door)

Door Shape

Flat

Handle Type

Pocket

Handle Light

Yes

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers/Shelves

3-Tier Organization

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Freezer Light Upper

LED Lighting

Freezer Handle

SmartPull™ Handle

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

ThinQ®

Yes

ThinQ® Care

Yes

MATERIALS & FINISHES

Hidden Hinges

Yes

All Available Colours

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
Smudge Resistant Black Stainless Steel

Insulation

Low GWP and Zero ODP Blowing Agent

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Product (W x H x D)

35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 29 1/8"

Width

35 3/4"

Height (to Top of Hinge)

70 1/4"

Depth (with Handles)

29 1/8"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

40"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 7/8"

Width (Door Fully Open without Handle)

56 3/4"

Height (to Top of Case)

68 7/8"

Depth without Door

24 3/4"

Depth without Handles

29 1/8"

Depth (to Hinge Cover)

18 1/4"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

43 5/8"

Depth (Draw Open Fully without Handle)

48 7/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 72" x 31"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

291lbs./313lbs.

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts only)

7 Years

Compressor (Parts Only)

10 Years

UPC

LRYXC2606S

195174037690

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LRYXC2606S

LRYXC2606S

26 cu. ft. Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice