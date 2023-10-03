About Cookies on This Site

30 INCH, 20 CU.FT. TOP FREEZER REFRIGERATOR WITH MULTI-AIR FLOW COOLING

Specs

Reviews

Support

30 INCH, 20 CU.FT. TOP FREEZER REFRIGERATOR WITH MULTI-AIR FLOW COOLING

LTCS20220S

30 INCH, 20 CU.FT. TOP FREEZER REFRIGERATOR WITH MULTI-AIR FLOW COOLING

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

14.7 cu.ft.

Freezer

5.5 cu.ft.

Total

20.2 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

344

Cooling

Multi-Air Flow

Digital Temperature Controls

Internal LED

Control & Display

Membrane

Digital Temperature Sensors

4

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Ice Maker

Installed

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

2 Full

Shelf Style

2 Fixed

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Snack Pan

1 Full

Refrigerator Light

LED Lighting

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bins

3 EA (3 Full)

Door Bin Material

1 Piece Clear

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

No. of Shelves

1

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Door Bins

2 Fixed

Drawers

1 Piece Clear

Ice Maker

Installed

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Door Style

Contour

Case Back Plate

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

STS, WHT

Handles

Pocket Handles

DIMENSIONS

Depth w/ Handles

33 3/8"

Depth w/o Handles

33 3/8"

Depth w/o Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

60"

Height to Top of Case

65 1/2"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

66 1/8"

Width

29 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

32"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

32"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (lbs): Unit / Carton

217/222

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

31 3/4" x 69 13/16" x 38 1/8"

UPC CODES

White

048231786591

Stainless

048231786584

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System

