About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX Refrigerator with Single Ice Maker

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX Refrigerator with Single Ice Maker

LLFGC2706S

26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX Refrigerator with Single Ice Maker

(1)
Front view

Consistent Temps from Top to Bottom

Located in the top of the fresh food section, the Door Cooling + vent extends the reach of LG’s Smart Cooling system. Blasts of cool air reach all areas of the refrigerator—including the door—to help maintain consistent temperatures from top to bottom and help keep all foods fresh and flavorful.

IcePlus™

Turn on IcePlus™ to kick ice production into high gear by automatically lowering freezer temperatures to the coldest setting for 24 hours.

MAX Out Your Style

With the capacity you typically get in a standard-depth refrigerator packaged in a sleek, counter-depth design that blends seamlessly with surrounding cabinets, you sacrifice nothing on either front. The look is seamless, the storage, spacious—but that’s just the beginning.

MAX Out Your Space. MAX Out Your Fit

Built-In Style. Full-Size Capacity. LG delivers the ultra-large, 26 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge in a counter-depth design for a seamless, built-in look.

Sophisticated Style & Design

With every feature thoughtfully designed, this appliance helps you create the sophisticated, distinctive kitchen you want—and deserve.

MAX Out Your Experience

The LG ThinQ® app helps you manage all of your LG Smart appliances and more to make your everyday a little easier and keep your home running smarter.

Organize Your Freezer.

The 3-Tier Organization™ Freezer system can keep food organized and easily accessible. Now you can prioritize what's in your freezer so you can find anything fast.

Fresher is Better.

Multi-Air Flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator and strategically-placed vents in every section to help surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.
Print

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

25.5

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38" x 73" x 32"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

632

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

Yes

Door-in-Door

InstaView Door-in-Door(Mirrored Glass)

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

No

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Door Basket_Transparent

8 (6 Gallon Sized, 2 Half)

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes (Hybrid)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4 Split

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Wide Pantry

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174057346

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

25.5

Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

8.6

Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

16.9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

LED Display

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

322

Depth without door (inch)

24 3/4"

Depth without handle (inch)

29 1/8"

Depth with handle (inch)

32 1/8"

Gross Weight (lb.)

346

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 7/8"

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38" x 73" x 32"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 31 5/8"

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

43 1/2"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

40"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

44 7/8"

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

No

Door-in-Door

InstaView Door-in-Door(Mirrored Glass)

InstaView

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawer Divider

Yes

Drawer_Freezer

1 Transparent

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

No

Freezer Light

Top LED

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

Internal

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

2.5 / 3.0 (IcePlus)

Dispenser Light

No

Dual lce Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

1 Lever 1 Tray

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

4.0

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Water Filtration System

Internal (1 stage)

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Bar (Easy Open)

Contour Door

Flat

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

R Metal

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Convertible Drawer

No

Full-Convert Drawer

No

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

632

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Smart Learner Ver.

No

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view

LLFGC2706S

26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX Refrigerator with Single Ice Maker