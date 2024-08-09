We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 cu.ft. Side by Side Refrigerator with Smooth Touch Dispenser
Satisfy your organized side. Show off your stylish side.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
27.1
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
37 9/16 x 74 5/8 x 34 7/8
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
726
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Refrigerator Light
Ceiling LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
YES
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174007723
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Product Type
Side by Side
-
Standard/Counter Depth
Yes/No
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
27.1
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
9.6
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
17.5
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
Membrane / White LED
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
265.7
-
Depth without door (inch)
28.875
-
Depth with handle (inch)
33.5
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
273.6
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
68.875
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
70.5
-
Installation Clearance
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
37 9/16 x 74 5/8 x 34 7/8
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
51
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
38.875
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
Swing
-
Drawer_Freezer
1
-
Freezer Light
Ceiling LED
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
2.5
-
Dispenser Light
Yes (Ring Light)
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
3.5
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Water Filter Model Name
LT1000P
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
Newly Designed Pocket Handle (Upper and Lower Pockets)
-
Contour Door
Flat
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
726
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
YES
