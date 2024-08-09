Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27 cu.ft. Side by Side Refrigerator with Smooth Touch Dispenser

LRSXS2706S

Front view
Smart Inverter Compressor

LG Smart Cooling® Plus

Smar Diagnosis™

SpacePlus®

Show off your best side

Satisfy your organized side. Show off your stylish side.

Designed for form and function, LG’s Side-by-Side fridges have the wow factor you’ve been looking for with a sleek flat-panel design, without sacrificing organization or capacity.

Satisfy your organized side. Show off your stylish side

Standard Cubed Ice

SpacePlus ice maker on the freezer door dispenses traditional cubed ice. You’ll have enough to fill the cooler.

Bite-sized Crushed Ice

Not only does this refrigerator have cubes, but it also has crushed ice at the touch of the dispenser.
Stock it up with 27 cu. ft.
Room for everything

Stock it up with 27 cu. ft.

It’s big. And the best part – it’s all in sight and in easy reach, on either side.
Fresher is Better with Door Cooling

Fresher is Better with Door Cooling

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding Door Cooling to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.
Multi-Air Flow™

Multi-Air Flow™

The Smart Cooling Plus System maintains optimal humidity and temperature levels throught the refrigerator by dispersing cold air through the Multi-Air Flow™ vents. Digital sensors prompt LG's exclusive Inverter Compressor motor to turn on and activate the system when necessary to help keep your food fresher, longer - no matter where you place it in the fridge.

DIMENSIONS

LRSXS2706S

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    27.1

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    37 9/16 x 74 5/8 x 34 7/8

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    726

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Ceiling LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    YES

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174007723

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Yes/No

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    27.1

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    9.6

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    17.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    Membrane / White LED

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    265.7

  • Depth without door (inch)

    28.875

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    33.5

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    273.6

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    68.875

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    70.5

  • Installation Clearance

    Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    37 9/16 x 74 5/8 x 34 7/8

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    51

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    38.875

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    Yes

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Swing

  • Drawer_Freezer

    1

  • Freezer Light

    Ceiling LED

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    2.5

  • Dispenser Light

    Yes (Ring Light)

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    3.5

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • Water Filter Model Name

    LT1000P

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Newly Designed Pocket Handle (Upper and Lower Pockets)

  • Contour Door

    Flat

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    726

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    YES

What people are saying

