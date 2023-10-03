About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22” Counter Depth Top Freezer Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy more save more on LG kitchen appliances. Click here.

22” Counter Depth Top Freezer Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow™

LRTNC0915V

22” Counter Depth Top Freezer Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow™

LRTNC0915V-front view

Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Diagnosis™

Energy Star®

10 Year Warranty on Smart Linear Compressor

10 Year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor

LG's Smart Inverter Compressor controls the temperature of your refrigerator evenly, allowing your food to taste fresher, longer.

*1 year (parts & labour), 7 years for sealed system (parts only), 10 years for Smart Inverter compressor (part only). See manual for details.

Keep it Crisp.

Keep it Crisp.

Humidity-controlled crispers help maintain humidity levels to help extend the life of your fruits and vegetables.
Multi-Air Flow™

Multi-Air Flow™

The Smart Cooling Plus System maintains optimal humidity and temperature levels throughout the refrigerator by dispersing cold air through the Multi-Air Flow™ vents. Digital sensors prompt LG's exclusive Inverter Compressor motor to turn on and activate the system when necessary to help keep your food fresher, longer - no matter where you place it in the fridge.
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

If you ever experience an issue with your LG refrigerator, you don't have to worry. The Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.
Great Light

Great Light

LED panels in the refrigerator provide an exceptionally bright interior and saves energy over traditional lighting.
Save money. Save energy

Save money. Save energy

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LRTNC0915V
CAPACITY
9 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
22" x 65 5/8" x 24 5/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

9

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

22 13/16 x 68 1/2 x 27 1/8

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

318

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR®

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

Top Freezer

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR®

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

No

Contour Door

Yes

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

9

Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

2

Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

7

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

110.5

Gross Weight (lb.)

120

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

65.625

Height to Top of Case (inch)

64.875

Depth without door (inch)

21.25

Depth without handle (inch)

24.625

Depth with handle (inch)

24.625

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

44.875

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

23.25

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

23.25

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

22 13/16 x 68 1/2 x 27 1/8

Installation Clearance

2" (Between back & wall) / 24" (Front)

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

318

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174028360

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Swing Door

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1 Glass Shelf

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2 Full Shelves + 1 Pull out tray

Door Basket_Transparent

Yes

Vegetable Box

1

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LRTNC0915V-front view

LRTNC0915V

22” Counter Depth Top Freezer Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow™