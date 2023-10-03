About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24'' Counter Depth Compact Top Freezer Refrigerator with DoorCooling+, 11 cu.ft

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

24'' Counter Depth Compact Top Freezer Refrigerator with DoorCooling+, 11 cu.ft

LT13C2000V

24'' Counter Depth Compact Top Freezer Refrigerator with DoorCooling+, 11 cu.ft

10 Year Warranty on Smart Linear Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor with 10 Year Warranty

LG's Smart Inverter Compressor controls the temperature of your refrigerator evenly, allowing your food to taste fresher, longer.

*1 year (parts & labour), 7 years for sealed system (parts only), 10 years for Smart Inverter compressor (part only). See manual for details.

Fresher is Better with DoorCooling+

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding DoorCooling+ to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.

Environmentally Friendly

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

Print

Key Spec

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

300

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2

Vegetable Box

Yes (1)

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174068236

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

No

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

No

Auto Closing Door Hinge

No

Door-in-Door

No

Sabbath Mode

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Side Swing

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

N/A

Ice Maker_Manual

Normal Ice Tray

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

N/A

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Horizontal Pocket

Contour Door

Flat

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

No

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver3

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

300

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Proactive Customer Care

No

Smart Diagnosis

No

Smart Learner Ver.

No

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LT13C2000V

24'' Counter Depth Compact Top Freezer Refrigerator with DoorCooling+, 11 cu.ft