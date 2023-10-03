About Cookies on This Site

30” Top Mount Refrigerator, 20 cu.ft.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

An LG Top Freezer is shown in a kitchen with doors open. A blue highlighting square in the center of the fridge expands to the size of the fridge to show that it has more space.

Large Capacity in Compact size

Enjoy 20 cubic feet of space for your groceries inside a fridge that doesn't crowd your kitchen
An image of the Smart Inverter Compressor can be seen through the door of a fridge in a kitchen. A blue vapor cycles through the fridge to indicate cooling.

Boosts Energy Efficiency by 36%

The Smart Inverter CompressorTM cools as efficiently as possible to reduce energy usage up to 36%.

*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP). The result may vary in actual usage.

A woman and dog sleep on a couch near the fridge.

Always Quietly Working

The Smart Inverter CompressorTM reduces noise by 20% so your refrigerator is as quiet as a library.

*LGE internal test result using the LGE Internal test method comparing noise levels of LG's Smart Inverter Compressor model, GA-B459CLWL(2020), to LG’s Reciprocating Compressor model, GBB530NSQWB(2013). The result may vary in actual usage.

The fridge is in a kitchen with a right opening door. Next to the fridge is a small circle with an image of the same fridge with a left opening door to indicate a reversible door.

A Customizable Door To Suit Your Needs

The reversible door allows you to customize your refrigerator to fit the space in your room

*Door reversal must be done by an authorized installer or service person. If it is not, the doors will not be covered by the warranty. Service charges may occur. Contact the merchant for details.

The bottom drawers of the fridge are shown filled with produce. A magnified circle shows the Humidity Control lever on the top of the drawer close up with arrows to indicate it can be changed.

Crisp Fruits and Veggies Everyday

Two humidity-crisper drawers keep your fruits and veggies crisper, longer.

An LG Top Freezer is shown with the bottom door open. The fridge is full of produce and the cooling system is shown releasing cooling air that circulates from the top to the bottom of the fridge.

Even Cooling From Top to Bottom

With the Total No Frost system, food is kept fresher, longer. Save energy and prevent frost.

*Cooling speed of bottled water : Time taken to cool down the water bottle from 30℃ to 7℃ in refrigerator door baskets. Tested by SLG (SLG : Certificated by a Germany’s testing laboratory “SLG Prüf-und Zertifizierungs GmbH)

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LTCS20020V
CAPACITY
20.2 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
29 3/4" x 66 1/8" x 33 3/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

30"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

Counter Depth

No

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

20

Yes

Refrigerator

14.7

Freezer

5.5

Total

20.2

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

No

Door-in-Door®

No

Dispenser

No

SmartThinQ®

No

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

FEATURES

Smart Inveter Compressor

Yes

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

387

Control & Display

Membrane (Green LED)

IcePlus™ System

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Controls

Digital

Temperature Sensors

3

Door Alarm

No

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

No

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

2 Full

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Yes

Shelf Construction

Fixed

Crisper Bin

2 Humidity Crisper

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bin

2 Full

Door Bin Material

Clear

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

No. of Shelves

1

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Yes

Door Bins

2 Fixed

Ice Maker

Ready (LK65C)

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinge

Yes

Flush Metal Plate Cover on Back

Yes

Available Colours

Stainless Steel(S)

Handles

Pocket Type

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES

Depth w/ Handles

33 3/8"

Depth w/o Handles

33 3/8"

Depth w/o Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

60"

Height to Top of Case

65 1/2"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

66 1/8"

Width

29 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

32"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

32"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8" x top 1" x back 2"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

202 / 226

Carton Dimensions(WxHxD)

31 4/5" x 69 3/8" x 38 1/7"

UPC CODES

Platinum silver steel

195174027837

WARRANTY

1 Year parts and Labor

Yes

7 Years on the Sealed System

Yes

10 years on Smart Inverter Compressor

Yes

What people are saying

