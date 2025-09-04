1Offer valid June 1st, 2026 to June 30th, 2026. Extended Warranty offer available with purchase of select new qualifying LG TV OLED C6 series and gift card available with purchase of a new qualifying LG TV OLED W6 Series; on LG.ca or at participating retailers; while supplies last. Extended Warranty offer not available British Columbia. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Other conditions apply; see Terms and Conditions below or visit URL.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

This offer is only available for legal residents of Canada (Extended Warranty offer not available in British Columbia) who have reached the age of majority in their province of residence and who choose to participate ("Participant") in the LG Large Screen TV promotion ("Promotion"). By participating in this Promotion, Participants unconditionally agree to accept, comply with and abide by these terms and conditions (“Promotion Terms”), which are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion. Whether a Participant receives their gift with purchase is contingent upon fulfilling all of the requirements set forth herein.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (“LG Canada”) is offering a limited time promotional offer in connection with the purchase of a new qualifying LG OLED Smart TV(“Qualifying Product”) listed below in Table 1, either online or instore, from a Canadian retailer listed in Table 1 (“Authorized Canadian Retailer”) or directly from LG Canada (at lg.com/ca), as applicable.

Subject to these Promotion Terms, all purchases of Qualifying Products must be made in the promotional period identified below in Table 1 (“Promotional Period”). For the avoidance of doubt, the purchase date shall be determined using the date printed on a paid invoice or receipt.

This Promotion is only available while quantities last. No rain checks will be offered. This Promotion is not valid in conjunction with any other offer or promotion. LG Canada reserves the right to modify or cancel this Promotion at any time, without notice.

Two types of gifts with purchase are available with this Promotion - gift A (Gift A) and gift B (Gift B). Gift A includes a 3-year extended warranty. Gift B includes a $1000 Gift Card.

For purchases of a Qualifying Product during the Promotional Period made directly from LG Canada (at lg.com/ca), Gift B will be included[SB1] .

For purchases of a Qualifying Product during the Promotional Period made at an Authorized Canadian Retailer, Participants must follow the steps detailed below in the Redemption Process section to redeem Gift A and Gift B. If a Participant’s claim for a Gift A or Gift B is valid and made in accordance with these Promotion Terms, the Gift B shall be sent to the Participant.

There is no limit per household. Each validated Qualifying Product purchase is eligible for one (1) Gift; while supplies last. Only approved validated claims will receive a Gift.

Table 1 – Qualifying Products, Authorized Canadian Retailers and Promotional Periods.

Qualifying Products Gift On lg.com/ca & At Authorized Canadian Retailers: (See Below) Gift A: Extra 3 years Warranty (OLED C6 Series) Excludes British Columbia. Gift B: $1,000 Gift Card (OLED W6 Series)

Series Model MAP GC Warranty W6 OLED83W6PUA.ACC 9999.99 1000 - OLED77W6PUA.ACC 7999.99 1000 C6 OLED83C6HUP.ACC 6499.99 0 Total 4 year coverage

(1 year manufacturer’s warranty + 3 year extension) OLED77C6HUP.ACC 4499.99 0 OLED65C6PUA.ACC 2999.99 0 OLED55C6PUA.ACC 2299.99 0 OLED48C6PUA.ACC 1799.99 0 OLED42C6PUA.ACC 1699.99 0

LG Canada Promotional Period LG Canada (lg.com/ca) June 1, 2026 – June 30, 2026

Authorized Canadian Retailers (excluding British Columbia) (Type 1: Extra 3 years Warranty (OLED C6 Series)) Promotional Period LG.ca June 1, 2026 – June 30, 2026 Best Buy Costc Leon's Brick Walmart Visions London Drugs BMTC CHF 2001 AV Meubles RD Indy accounts: (APPLIANCE JUNCTION AUDIO ONE BOSS SOUND AND COMMUNICATION CANADA COMPUTERS DIXIE ELECTRONICS OUTLET INC EASTPORTERS EASTVIEW APPLIANCES, KITCHENS & TILES (NEW) EPIC LUXURY SYSTEMS INC GENTEC INTERNATIONAL HOMETECH TV & APPLIANCES INC (NEW) LEO ELECTRONICS TEKSAVVY ELECTRONICS (NEW) TELE CITY ELECTRONICS TELETIME SUPERSTORES TOP CHOICE ELECTRONICS INC TRUTONE ELECTRONICS UNIONVILLE APPLIANCE PARTS AND SERVICE INC. (NEW) UNITED CANADA FURNITURE (NEW) UPDATE T.V. & STEREO SALES & REPAIRS LTD ABC OFFICE EQUIPMENT AMG SHOP KOREA INC. AUTOMATED INTERIORS INC LAMBTON GALLERIES INC LIBRATEL INC MASTER COM INC. TG APPLIANCE GROUP INC (BUILDER) INGRAM MICRO INC MAPLE LEAF SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD. MARROW INTERNATIONAL INC MDG COMPUTERS CANADA INC (C$) ROGERS WIRELESS INC TD SYNNEX CANADA ULC 1547783 ONTARIO INC d.b.a. DENOMY'S AVU 392213 ONTARIO LIMITED d.b.a. NATURAL SOUND BANGHART HOME FURNISHINGS INC CANADIAN APPLIANCE SOURCE LP CHISHOLM T.V. LTD EARL KENNEDY ELECTRIC LTD FULL LINE ELECTRONICS INC GIBBY'S ELECTRONIC SUPERMARKET H. J. BROOKS AND SONS LIMITED (LEON'S) JOICE-SWEANOR APPLIANCES (PORT HOPE) LIMITED K.G. ELECTRONICS LEEALAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (LEON'S) MCKERCHER KINGSTON LIMITED P MACDONALD FAMILY FURNISHINGS INC (LEON'S) PLB FURNITURE LTD. POWER LINE ELECTRONICS RANDY'S TV LIMITED SINCLAIR T.V. & APPLIANCES (SALES) STRATHROY AUDIO VIDEO TEPPERMAN, N. LIMITED THOMAS D. REBURN LTD (LEON'S) TOM & AL'S QUALITY HOME FURNISHINGS & APPLIANCES LTD WARDELL'S FACTORY WAREHOUSE WIN-LEADER CORP MCNAIN TV & ELECTRONICS AURORA TV & RADIO LTD CITY FURNITURE QUESNEL KONDOLAS FURNITURE TERRACE LTD. KRAZY KILEY'S (SASKATOON) BIANCO'S SUPERCENTER THE NORTH WEST COMPANY LP THE POWER CENTRE CITY FURNITURE & APPLIANCES SALMON ARM CITY FURNITURE KAMLOOPS CITY FURNITURE FORT NELSON CITY FURNITURE (2005) LTD - PRINCE GEORGE MODERN HOME FURNITURE (LEON'S) CITY FURNITURE AND APPLIANCES (PEACE RIVER) LTD #110880 DOUBLE DIAMOND ELECTRONICS LTD (14530) CITY FURNITURE LTD. DAWSON CREEK #250035 ERIK'S AVU TOTEM AUDIO VIDEO LTD ANDRE'S ELECTRONIC EXPERTS CITY FURNITURE & APPLIANCES (PRINCE RUPERT) SIGHT AND SOUND HOWARTH'S HOME CENTRE (LEON'S) HOMETOWN FURNITURE & APPLIANCE 4620390 MANITOBA LTD d.b.a. EXTREME ELECTRONICS (14994) TERRACE FURNITURE MART LTD. MIKE'S AUDIO VIDEO UNLIMITED RED INCENTIVES INC HANEY SEWING & SOUND (1994) LTD. SOUND CITY AVU ATLAS AUDIO VIDEO UNLIMITED SHOPRITE STORES BACKSTAGE MUSIC LTD MCMURRAY T.V. CENTRE LTD CO-OP@HOME CITY FURNITURE CASTLEGAR THE ONLY STEREO WAREHOUSE (1990) LTD CITY FURNITURE & APPLIANCES (W.KELOWNA) LTD. SIGNATURE AUDIO VIDEO LTD (40580) AUDIO WAREHOUSE LTD AMEUBLEMENT VEILLEUX FURNITURE LTD SOLOMON'S FURNITURE & APPLIANCES CITY FURNITURE LLOYD LTD P A SOUND WORKS INC NSIXTY TRADING COMPANY LTD SMILEY'S RICHARDSON HOME HARDWARE CFA FM LTD ROSSBURN HOME HARDWARE RAWLINGS FURNITURE EPLS STORE LTD LRT INVESTMENTS LTD NATIONAL AUDIO VIDEO LTD CITY FURNITURE & APPLIANCES GEEK'N OUT TODAY'S ENTERPRISES LTD. KONDOLAS FURNITURE (WILLIAMS LAKE) LTD. GLASSER'S T.V. SERVICE LTD CITY FURNITURE & APPLIANCES ALTRONICS LIMITED CLEAR VIEW HOME FURNISHINGS LTD (LEON'S) M & M FURNITURE LTD NORTHRUP AND SONS INC (LEON'S) PLB FURNITURE LTD. ASHKYLE LTD (LEON'S) BAINE JOHNSTON FURNITURE LIMITED (LEON'S) HOME ZONE ELECTRONICS LTD SHELBURNE FURNITURE & APPLIANCES LTD (20031) CANFLOR HOLDINGS LTD d.b.a. GLUBES AVU (16200) FURNITURE GALLERY INC. HOUSE OF FIXTURES LTD (LEON'S) LOUNSBURY FURNITURE LTD WILSON'S SHOPPING CENTRE LIMITED KELLY'S CUSTOM HOME ENTERTAINMENT LTD SOUNDS FANTASTIC LTD (59222) GOW'S HARDWARE LIMITED MAISON ADAM CANEX GERMAIN LARIVIERE (1970) LTEE LA CLEF DE SOL INC KAWARTHA TV AND STEREO NORMAND NADEAU TV INC SYSTEME ELECTRONIQUE LARIVIERE INC 9104-4925 QUEBEC INC d.b.a. CENTRE HI-FI ROBERVAL STEREO PLUS ROUSSEL INFORMATIQUE - CHICOUTIMI LE GROUPE KEBECSON INC STEREO PLUS SENNETERRE GROUPE SON X PLUS INC 9358-6568 QUEBEC INC d.b.a. CENTRE HIFI SONXPLUS SAINT-SAUVEUR

Authorized Canadian Retailers (Type 2: $1,000 Gift Card (OLED W6 Series)) Promotional Period LG.ca June 1, 2026 – June 30, 2026 Best Buy Costco Leon's Brick Walmart Visions London Drugs BMTC CHF 2001 AV Meubles RD Indy accounts: (APPLIANCE JUNCTION AUDIO ONE BOSS SOUND AND COMMUNICATION CANADA COMPUTERS DIXIE ELECTRONICS OUTLET INC EASTPORTERS EASTVIEW APPLIANCES, KITCHENS & TILES (NEW) EPIC LUXURY SYSTEMS INC GENTEC INTERNATIONAL HOMETECH TV & APPLIANCES INC (NEW) LEO ELECTRONICS TEKSAVVY ELECTRONICS (NEW) TELE CITY ELECTRONICS TELETIME SUPERSTORES TOP CHOICE ELECTRONICS INC TRUTONE ELECTRONICS UNIONVILLE APPLIANCE PARTS AND SERVICE INC. (NEW) UNITED CANADA FURNITURE (NEW) UPDATE T.V. & STEREO SALES & REPAIRS LTD ABC OFFICE EQUIPMENT AMG SHOP KOREA INC. AUTOMATED INTERIORS INC LAMBTON GALLERIES INC LIBRATEL INC MASTER COM INC. TG APPLIANCE GROUP INC (BUILDER) INGRAM MICRO INC MAPLE LEAF SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD. MARROW INTERNATIONAL INC MDG COMPUTERS CANADA INC (C$) ROGERS WIRELESS INC TD SYNNEX CANADA ULC 1547783 ONTARIO INC d.b.a. DENOMY'S AVU 392213 ONTARIO LIMITED d.b.a. NATURAL SOUND BANGHART HOME FURNISHINGS INC CANADIAN APPLIANCE SOURCE LP CHISHOLM T.V. LTD EARL KENNEDY ELECTRIC LTD FULL LINE ELECTRONICS INC GIBBY'S ELECTRONIC SUPERMARKET H. J. BROOKS AND SONS LIMITED (LEON'S) JOICE-SWEANOR APPLIANCES (PORT HOPE) LIMITED K.G. ELECTRONICS LEEALAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (LEON'S) MCKERCHER KINGSTON LIMITED P MACDONALD FAMILY FURNISHINGS INC (LEON'S) PLB FURNITURE LTD. POWER LINE ELECTRONICS RANDY'S TV LIMITED SINCLAIR T.V. & APPLIANCES (SALES) STRATHROY AUDIO VIDEO TEPPERMAN, N. LIMITED THOMAS D. REBURN LTD (LEON'S) TOM & AL'S QUALITY HOME FURNISHINGS & APPLIANCES LTD WARDELL'S FACTORY WAREHOUSE WIN-LEADER CORP MCNAIN TV & ELECTRONICS AURORA TV & RADIO LTD CITY FURNITURE QUESNEL KONDOLAS FURNITURE TERRACE LTD. KRAZY KILEY'S (SASKATOON) BIANCO'S SUPERCENTER THE NORTH WEST COMPANY LP THE POWER CENTRE CITY FURNITURE & APPLIANCES SALMON ARM CITY FURNITURE KAMLOOPS CITY FURNITURE FORT NELSON CITY FURNITURE (2005) LTD - PRINCE GEORGE MODERN HOME FURNITURE (LEON'S) CITY FURNITURE AND APPLIANCES (PEACE RIVER) LTD #110880 DOUBLE DIAMOND ELECTRONICS LTD (14530) CITY FURNITURE LTD. DAWSON CREEK #250035 ERIK'S AVU TOTEM AUDIO VIDEO LTD ANDRE'S ELECTRONIC EXPERTS CITY FURNITURE & APPLIANCES (PRINCE RUPERT) SIGHT AND SOUND HOWARTH'S HOME CENTRE (LEON'S) HOMETOWN FURNITURE & APPLIANCE 4620390 MANITOBA LTD d.b.a. EXTREME ELECTRONICS (14994) TERRACE FURNITURE MART LTD. MIKE'S AUDIO VIDEO UNLIMITED RED INCENTIVES INC HANEY SEWING & SOUND (1994) LTD. SOUND CITY AVU ATLAS AUDIO VIDEO UNLIMITED SHOPRITE STORES BACKSTAGE MUSIC LTD MCMURRAY T.V. CENTRE LTD CO-OP@HOME CITY FURNITURE CASTLEGAR THE ONLY STEREO WAREHOUSE (1990) LTD CITY FURNITURE & APPLIANCES (W.KELOWNA) LTD. SIGNATURE AUDIO VIDEO LTD (40580) AUDIO WAREHOUSE LTD AMEUBLEMENT VEILLEUX FURNITURE LTD SOLOMON'S FURNITURE & APPLIANCES CITY FURNITURE LLOYD LTD P A SOUND WORKS INC NSIXTY TRADING COMPANY LTD SMILEY'S RICHARDSON HOME HARDWARE CFA FM LTD ROSSBURN HOME HARDWARE RAWLINGS FURNITURE EPLS STORE LTD LRT INVESTMENTS LTD NATIONAL AUDIO VIDEO LTD CITY FURNITURE & APPLIANCES GEEK'N OUT TODAY'S ENTERPRISES LTD. KONDOLAS FURNITURE (WILLIAMS LAKE) LTD. GLASSER'S T.V. SERVICE LTD CITY FURNITURE & APPLIANCES ALTRONICS LIMITED CLEAR VIEW HOME FURNISHINGS LTD (LEON'S) M & M FURNITURE LTD NORTHRUP AND SONS INC (LEON'S) PLB FURNITURE LTD. ASHKYLE LTD (LEON'S) BAINE JOHNSTON FURNITURE LIMITED (LEON'S) HOME ZONE ELECTRONICS LTD SHELBURNE FURNITURE & APPLIANCES LTD (20031) CANFLOR HOLDINGS LTD d.b.a. GLUBES AVU (16200) FURNITURE GALLERY INC. HOUSE OF FIXTURES LTD (LEON'S) LOUNSBURY FURNITURE LTD WILSON'S SHOPPING CENTRE LIMITED KELLY'S CUSTOM HOME ENTERTAINMENT LTD SOUNDS FANTASTIC LTD (59222) GOW'S HARDWARE LIMITED MAISON ADAM CANEX GERMAIN LARIVIERE (1970) LTEE LA CLEF DE SOL INC KAWARTHA TV AND STEREO NORMAND NADEAU TV INC SYSTEME ELECTRONIQUE LARIVIERE INC 9104-4925 QUEBEC INC d.b.a. CENTRE HI-FI ROBERVAL STEREO PLUS ROUSSEL INFORMATIQUE - CHICOUTIMI LE GROUPE KEBECSON INC STEREO PLUS SENNETERRE GROUPE SON X PLUS INC 9358-6568 QUEBEC INC d.b.a. CENTRE HIFI SONXPLUS SAINT-SAUVEUR)

Please refer to the table below for the offers available for each model.

Série Modèle Offre W6 OLED83W6PUA $1,000 Pre-paid VISA Card OLED77W6PUA C6 OLED83C6HUP Total 4-Year Coverage

(1-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty + 3-Year Extended Coverage) OLED77C6HUP OLED65C6PUA OLED55C6PUA OLED48C6PUA OLED42C6PUA G6 OLED97G6WUA Free Installation OLED83G6WUA OLED77G6WUA OLED65G6WUA OLED55G6WUA OLED65G6SUB OLED55G6SUB

*Pour les achats effectués sur LG.ca, les offres de carte‑cadeau et d’installation sont vérifiées automatiquement. Seul l’enregistrement de la garantie est requis.

REDEMPTION PROCESS:

The redemption process must be completed online, in accordance with the steps set out below.

Following the purchase (from an Authorized Canadian Retailer) of a Qualifying Product during the Promotional Period, Participants must visit LG Canada’s Product Redemption page[SB2] . Participants will be required to provide the following information during the Gift Redemption process: name, shipping address (no deliveries will be made to a P.O. Box), phone number, email address, the Qualifying Product, the serial number of the Qualifying Product, and certain Qualifying Product purchase details (specifically, the Authorized Canadian Retailer where the Qualifying Product was purchased, the purchase date and a legible picture of the proof of purchase).

If any information required to complete the Gift Redemption process is missing, this may delay or stop the processing of the Participant’s Gift Redemption and may result in the Participant being ineligible to receive the Gift. Participants who receive an email stating that additional information is required to complete the Gift Redemption process are required to provide the information requested within seven (7) days of the delivery of such email. Failure to provide such information in accordance with the directions set out in the received email and within the above-noted specified time period can, subject to LG Canada’s sole discretion, result in the rejection of the Gift Redemption and no Gift will be due to the Participant.

Participants will have until August 31, 2026 (11:59 pm ET), or until quantities of the Gift last, to visit the Product Redemption page and apply to redeem their Gift, whichever occurs first ("Redemption Period").

1. Redeem – with your product’s serial number and proof of purchase.

Promotion Redemption: Once your redemption claim is verified, you will receive a confirmation email from [lg.homeentertainment@lgepartner.com] with reminders and instructions.

PROMOTION RESTRICTIONS:

This Promotion applies only to new Qualifying Products (listed in Table 1) that are purchased from an Authorized Canadian Retailer (listed in Table 1) in accordance with these Promotion Terms. Online purchases from internet auction sites or purchases of open box items, refurbished or reconditioned models, and/or display units are not eligible under this Promotion. For the avoidance of doubt, this also excludes purchases from eBay, Amazon Marketplace, Best Buy Marketplace or any other similar 3rd party marketplace. Additionally, this Promotion is not valid on free, giveaway, or other complimentary promotional merchandise, even where such merchandise would otherwise be considered a Qualifying Product.

Participants in the Promotion must be individuals who are purchasing the Qualifying Products for their personal use. This Promotion is not applicable to commercial sales. No Gift Redemptions by a business, group, organization or other such party will be honored.

Any Qualifying Products purchased in connection with the Gift Redemption must not be returned, otherwise the Gift will be subject to forfeiture.

Duplicate submissions of Gift Redemptions using the same Qualifying Products or otherwise duplicate proofs of purchase will not be accepted and all associated Gift Redemptions shall be deemed void.

Providing that the Gift Redemption is valid, Participants will receive their Gift as soon as commercially possible after validation. Nevertheless, due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates.

Illegible, altered, or mechanically/electronically reproduced proofs of purchase are not eligible and shall not be accepted as part of a Gift Redemption. All Gift Redemptions become the sole property of LG Canada. Multiple Gift Redemption attempts by the same individual may result in the individual and associated claims being disqualified from the Promotion and possibly future promotions. Gift Redemptions will be deemed invalid if they are late, illegible, incomplete, damaged, irregular, mutilated, forged, falsified or altered. Mass claims or Gift Redemptions that are generated by a script, macro, mechanically or electronically reproduced, automated or from a promotion entry service or automated device, or tampered with in any way, will be disqualified and reported to the appropriate authorities.

Any additional expense incurred in connection with receipt or use of any Gift Redemption is the responsibility of the claiming Participant. A Gift Redemption may not be transferred, substituted or redeemed for cash.

To reach Promotion support please call 1-888-542-2623 from 8:00am to 6:00pm (ET) Monday to Friday, with the exception of Canadian public holidays.

PRIVACY POLICY:

By participating in this Promotion, each Participant consents to the collection, use and distribution of their personal information by LG Canada for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Promotion. LG Canada’s Privacy Policy is incorporated herein and available at https://www.lg.com/ca_en/privacy. A Participant’s participation in the Promotion constitutes consent to the Privacy Policy, these Promotion Terms and to receipt of communications about the Promotion via email, phone calls, postal mail or otherwise. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by LG Canada should be addressed to canada.privacy@lge.com.

MODIFICATIONS AND TERMINATION OF THE PROGRAM:

LG Canada reserves the right to modify any of the Promotion Terms set forth herein at any time, including, but not limited to, the duration of the Promotional Period or to cancel the Promotion at any time, without notice.

LG Canada reserves the right to discontinue the participation privileges of any Participant (in this promotion and possibly future promotions) who engages in any fraudulent activity or uses the Promotion in a manner inconsistent with these Promotion Terms or in violation of any federal, provincial or local laws. In addition, LG Canada shall have the right to take appropriate administrative and/or legal action, including reporting such activity to the relevant law enforcement authorities, as it deems necessary in its sole discretion.

INDEMNIFICATION:

By submitting a Gift Redemption for this Promotion, each Participant confirms his or her understanding of and compliance with these Promotion Terms. Each Participant, and his/her representatives, heirs, next of kin or assignees ("Participant’s Representatives"), hereby releases and holds LG Canada harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to the Participant, Participant’s Representatives or any other person, including personal injury, death or property damage, resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a Gift, participation in the Promotion, any breach of the Promotion Terms, or in any Gift-related activity. The Participant and Participant’s Representatives agree to fully indemnify LG Canada from any and all claims by third parties relating to the Promotion, without limitation.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY:

LG Canada does not assume any liability for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of Gift Redemptions in the Promotion or for any printing or other errors in any Promotion materials. LG Canada assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, tampering, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of Gift Redemptions. LG Canada is not responsible for any problems, viruses or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of email or Direct Messaging on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website or combination thereof, including injury or damage to a Participant’s or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating or downloading materials in the Promotion.

LG Canada does not assume any liability for any personal injury or property damage or losses of any kind, including without limitation, direct, indirect, consequential, incidental or punitive damages which may be sustained by a Participant’s or any other person's computer equipment resulting from a Participant’s attempt to either participate in the Promotion or download any information in connection with participating in the Promotion or use of any website.

These Promotion Terms shall be governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein. The courts in the judicial district of Toronto shall have exclusive jurisdiction over all disputes or disagreements arising pursuant to these Promotion Terms.

LANGUAGE:

If there is any conflict between the French language version and the English language version of these Promotion Terms, the English language version of these Promotion Terms shall prevail.