230W Hi-Fi Entertainment System with Bluetooth® Connectivity

Specs

Reviews

Support

230W Hi-Fi Entertainment System with Bluetooth® Connectivity

CM4360

230W Hi-Fi Entertainment System with Bluetooth® Connectivity

CM4360
All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Total Output Power

230W

CONVENIENCE

Bluetooth Remote App Support (iOS/Android)

Yes

USB Direct Recording

Yes

DJ Sharing

Yes

Multipoint

Yes

FUNCTION SELECTOR

CD

Yes

Tuner

Yes

AUX1

Yes

USB1

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

SPEAKER

Front Speaker System

2 Way

Front Speaker Tweeter Unit

1.5'' (38.1mm)

Front Woofer Unit

4.25'' (107.95mm)

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

USB 1

Yes

AUX In (L/R)

Yes (1)

Speaker Out

System Jack

FM Radio Antenna

Yes

SOUND

EQ

Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football

Auto DJ

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

FM Tuning Range (50kHz/100kHZ)

87.5 - 108.0 MHz

Memory/Erase

Yes

Clock/Time/Sleep/Set

Yes

PLAYABLE DISC/FILE TYPE

Number of Discs

1

Loading Type

Tray

Playable Disc Types

Audio CD, MP3, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW

Playable File Formats

MP3, WMA

POWER

Power Consumption

45W

Standby Mode

0.5W

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Main

205.7x287.0x276.9 mm
8.1" x 11.3" x 10.9"

Speaker 1

203.2x284.5x200.7 mm
8.0" x 11.2" x 7.9"

Speaker 2

203.2x284.5x200.7 mm
8.0" x 11.2" x 7.9"

Net Weight

33.1 kg / 15 lbs

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

820.4x365.8x259.1 mm
32.3" x 14.4" x 10.2"

Shipping Weight

39.0 kg / 17.7 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

772454068041

What people are saying