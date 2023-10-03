We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
360W Curved Wireless Sound Bar
All Spec
-
Channels
-
4.1
-
Front Power Output
-
60W x 2
-
Centre Power Output
-
No
-
Surround Power Output
-
20W x 2
-
Rear Power Output
-
No
-
Subwoofer Power Output
-
200W (Wireless)
-
Total Power
-
360W
-
Portable Audio In (3.5mm)
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
1
-
HDMI® In
-
1
-
HDMI® Out
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes ( Service only)
-
Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
-
Yes
-
Ethernet port
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LCD (8 Char.)
-
LED Indicator Colour
-
3 Colour LED (7 Colour)
-
Auto Display Off
-
Yes
-
24bit/192KHz Sampling
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect
-
Standard, Music, Cinema, Flat, Boost, Treble/Bass, User EQ
-
User EQ
-
Yes
-
Night Mode
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
-
Yes
-
OS Support (Window / Mac / iOS / Android)
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone Media Server
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet App
-
Yes
-
Home Chat
-
Yes
-
Multi-point (Bluetooth Multi pairing)
-
No
-
Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms)
-
Yes
-
Simplink
-
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through
-
Yes
-
4K Pass Through
-
No
-
Standby Pass Through Audio, Video
-
No
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15~+6dB)
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Alarm
-
Yes
-
Audio Format
-
LPCM , Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, FLAC (Up to 192kHz), OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, ALAC, MP3, WMA, AAC (MPEG4), AAC+, AIFF
-
Audio Streaming Service
-
Yes
-
Power Type(Sound Bar)
-
SMPS(100~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption(Sound Bar)
-
45W
-
Power Off Consumption(Sound Bar)
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Type(Subwoofer)
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Subwoofer)
-
33W
-
Power Off Consumption(Subwoofer)
-
0.5W Under
-
SPL(Sound Bar)
-
82dB
-
System(Sound Bar)
-
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit(Sound Bar)
-
13mm(ND)/Balance Dome
-
Woofer Unit(Sound Bar)
-
35 x 72 (Track)
-
Impedance(Sound Bar)
-
4ohm
-
Magnetic Shielding(Sound Bar)
-
Non-Shield
-
Model Name(Subwoofer)
-
S75A3-D
-
SPL(Subwoofer)
-
85dB
-
System(Subwoofer)
-
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit(Subwoofer)
-
6 inch
-
Impedance(Subwoofer)
-
3ohm
-
Magnetic Shielding(Subwoofer)
-
Non-Shield
-
Remote Control
-
MA4
-
Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
AAA x 2
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
No
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
LAN Cable
-
No
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Table Stand (Detachable Foot)
-
Yes
-
IR Transmitter
-
No
-
Sound Bar (W x H x D)
-
1200 x 43 x 82mm | 47.24” x 1.7” x 3.23”
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D)
-
171 x 390 x 261mm | 6.73” x 15.35” x 10.28”
-
Shipping Size (W x H x D)
-
1266 x 433 x 223mm | 49.84” x 17.05” x 8.78”
-
Sound Bar Weight
-
2.7 kg / 5.95lbs
-
Subwoofer Weight
-
5.6 kg / 12.35lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
11 kg / 24.25lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
UPC
-
TBD
